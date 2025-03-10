Church sealed over death of LASU graduate

Ogubode Adedamola

By Efe Onodjae

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the sealing of CCC Oluwa Parish, located at the Ojo axis of the state, over the alleged killing of 28-year-old Lagos State University graduate, Adedamola Ogunbode.

According to the command’s spokesperson, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Benjamin Hundeyin, in a press briefing at the State Command, noted that the church was sealed as a result of an intelligence report that indicated some people intended to burn down the church.

He further explained that three people, in connivance with the killing, have been arrested, while two others are currently out of the country.

He said: “As for the last suspected murders, yes, according to our latest briefing, we have three suspects in custody, and the case is ongoing at the State Criminal Investigation Department. Efforts are underway to arrest five other suspects.

“We’ve been able to confirm that at least two of those five are out of the country, but efforts are also being made to apprehend them. And lastly, one thing I can add from our last briefing is that the church at the center of all this, where some people allege that the missing boy was killed and buried, has been sealed.

“The reason it’s being sealed for now is to protect it because we have intelligence that some people want to burn down the church out of vengeance. We don’t want that to happen. It is still a suspected crime scene.

“I still need to go over it. I may need to revisit that scene multiple times for us to gather evidential value. So the church has been sealed for now to prevent it from being burned.

“And we assure the public that updates will be given about the investigation and the progress we have made as soon as we get new information.”

Meanwhile, in the early hours of Monday, the father of the 28-year-old graduate, a lawyer and human rights activist, visited the church for further inspection of the church grounds. It was revealed that nothing suspicious was found regarding whether the boy was buried there or not.