Chinese firm not involved in Nigerian Immigration officer’s shooting – DG

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

The China General Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria has denied any involvement of its members in the shooting of an immigration officer in Niger State.

The clarification comes just 24 hours after Nigeria’s Interior Minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, accused a Chinese firm of ordering the police to shoot an immigration officer—a claim that has sparked diplomatic tensions.

In a statement released Thursday night and signed by Dr. Cui Guangzhen, Director General of the China General Chamber of Commerce, the organization refuted the allegations, emphasizing that no Chinese company or citizen was involved in the incident.

“Our attention has been drawn to reports that the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, condemned the shooting of an immigration officer allegedly on the orders of a Chinese company operating in Nigeria during a briefing on March 27.

“The China General Chamber of Commerce attaches great importance to this report and immediately launched an investigation.

“According to findings from the police authorities in Niger State, the incident occurred on February 21, 2025, in Minna, Niger State. While the police were attempting to arrest individuals accused of stealing building materials from a Chinese firm, they encountered stiff resistance. In the process, a police officer discharged his firearm, and the bullet accidentally struck a passerby, later identified as an immigration officer.

“The China General Chamber of Commerce would like to clearly state that neither Chinese citizens nor Chinese companies were involved in this incident. The allegation that an employee of a Chinese company ordered the shooting of a Nigerian immigration officer is utterly false.

“Chinese companies in Nigeria abide by Nigerian laws and are committed to the country’s economic and social development.

“The China General Chamber of Commerce is saddened by the incident and sincerely wishes the injured officer a speedy recovery,” the statement read.

As of the time of this report, it remains unclear what steps will be taken to ease the diplomatic tensions between the two nations, which share strong economic ties.