China, India lead as Nigeria’s largest trading partners in Q4 2024 [Top 5 list]

China and India have emerged as Nigeria’s largest sources of imports in 2024.

According to the latest trade report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), China remains Nigeria’s top import partner, while India follows.

The bulk of these imports include electronics, machinery, textiles, and industrial equipment, which are crucial to Nigeria’s manufacturing and technology sectors.

India’s contributions are particularly significant in pharmaceuticals, industrial raw materials, and processed food products.



A breakdown of Q4 2024 trade data highlights China’s continued dominance in Nigeria’s import market.

The top five sources of imports for the fourth quarter were:

China – N4.61 trillion (27.80% of total imports)

India – N1.90 trillion (11.43%)

Belgium – N1.39 trillion (8.35%)

United States – N1.06 trillion (6.36%)

France – N601.28 billion (3.62%)

Vanguard News