Chieftaincy Tussle: Ondo monarchs protest delay in release of Appeal Court judgment

…Petition Appeal Court President

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Three first-class traditional rulers in Ondo State have raised concerns over the delay by the Appeal Court in releasing the Certified True Copy (CTC) of its judgment, which confirmed the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, as the Prescribed Authority on chieftaincy matters in Akure North and Akure South council areas.

The monarchs—Oloba of Obaile, Okiti of Iju, and Ogbolu of Itaogbolu—have vowed to challenge the verdict at the Supreme Court but say the delay in obtaining the CTC is obstructing their appeal process.

They have petitioned the President of the Appeal Court, urging intervention to ensure the prompt release of the judgment copy. The ruling was delivered on February 14, 2025, yet as of March 4, 2025, the Head of Litigation at the court has not provided the document.

The monarchs’ legal team, led by Chief Akin Olujimi, SAN, through Barr. Femi Emodamori, had earlier sent a formal reminder requesting the document’s release.

“It has now been 19 days since the judgment, whereas the law requires the CTC to be issued within seven days,” the monarchs lamented.

In a letter dated February 26, 2025, addressed to the Head of Litigation, Barr. Femi Emmanuel Emodamori reiterated:

“Despite multiple calls and assurances, we have yet to receive the judgment copy, preventing us from taking necessary legal steps on behalf of our clients.”

The monarchs urged the Appeal Court to expedite the release of the document to allow them to exercise their legal rights within the stipulated timeframe.