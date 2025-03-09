Chelsea run away 1-0 victor against Leicester, boost top four hopes

Chelsea players unsuccessfully appeal to Referee Tim Robinson for a penalty during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Leicester City at Stamford Bridge in London on March 9, 2025. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR ‘LIVE’ SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO VIDEO EMULATION. SOCIAL MEDIA IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO USE IN BETTING PUBLICATIONS, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. /

Chelsea boosted their bid to qualify for the Champions League as Marc Cucurella’s rocket sealed a 1-0 win over Leicester.

Cucurella struck in the second half at Stamford Bridge to lift Chelsea above Manchester City into fourth in the Premier League.

The Blues are two points ahead of City in the race for the top four finish that guarantees a Champions League berth.

It was only Chelsea’s fourth victory in their last 12 league games as they responded to boss Enzo Maresca’s challenge to win all their remaining home matches.

Maresca believes that should be enough to ensure Champions League action, but Chelsea will have to improve on a spluttering performance against second-bottom Leicester.

Cole Palmer missed a penalty for Chelsea and was later substituted, making it seven league games without a goal or assist amid criticism of the England forward’s frustrated body language.

Maresca left Leicester at the end of last season after leading them to promotion and the Foxes look destined to return to the Championship without him.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side have lost five successive league games and sit six points from safety.

Chelsea legends Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Dennis Wise, Kerry Dixon and Ron Harris were on the pitch before kick-off to celebrate the club’s 120th anniversary.

This was far from a highlight moment in Chelsea’s illustrious history however.

Victor Kristiansen’s clumsy challenge pole-axed Jadon Sancho, earning Chelsea a first half spot-kick.

Usually such a ruthless penalty taker, Palmer seized the ball as he looked to end his drought, only for Mads Hermansen to deny him with a superb save.

It was the first penalty miss of Palmer’s career and Leicester almost made him pay immediately.

Error-prone Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez completely missed James Justin’s cross and Tosin Adarabioyo’s miscued headed clearance thudded off the woodwork.

Chelsea finally took the lead in spectacular fashion on the hour when Spanish defender Cucurella drilled into the bottom corner from 25 yards.