Chatham House Group condemns ‘politically motivated’ recall of Natasha

Credit: AIT News

The Chatham House Group, a prominent intellectual organization representing youthful voices in Kogi Central, has denounced the ongoing recall process against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, describing it as a ‘politically motivated’ attack orchestrated by partisan interests.

In a press statement signed by Abdulrahman Zulqarnien Ozovehe, Convener of Chatham House Kogi State Chapter, the group urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure the highest level of integrity in handling the recall petition.

They called for a forensic investigation into the signatures and thumbprints gathered for the petition, citing a viral video allegedly showing individuals being coerced into signing.

The recall petition, submitted on March 24, 2025, by a group named “Concerned Kogi Women and Youths & Kogi Central Political Frontier,” was dismissed by Chatham House. The group further alleged that the lead petitioner is one of the aides in the Kogi State government, raising concerns about government involvement in the recall efforts.

Highlighting Section 69 of the Nigerian Constitution, which outlines the democratic process of recalling a legislator, the group insisted that such measures should reflect the will of the people rather than serve as a tool for partisan politics.

Additionally, Chatham House reaffirmed its support for Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan in her allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, calling for a thorough and impartial investigation into claims of sexual harassment and legislative obstruction.

The group concluded its statement by calling on the people of Kogi Central to remain steadfast in upholding justice, transparency, and democratic values.