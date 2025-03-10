Channel your invitation Properly, Amaewhule tells Fubara

• Lawmakers Shun Monday Parley

By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

As expected, the 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly have shunned the crucial meeting initiated by Governor Siminalayi Fubara on Monday.

The lawmakers, who are loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, turned down the invitation, citing procedural irregularities.

Governor Fubara, through the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, had invited the lawmakers to a meeting at the Government House. However, the Martin Amaewhule-led lawmakers, who have been embroiled in a prolonged political standoff for over 18 months due to the fallout between the Governor and his predecessor, Wike, rejected the invitation.

The letter, addressed to the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, was titled “Meeting Between the Governor of Rivers State and the Honourable Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.”

The Governor’s invitation came amid a 72-hour ultimatum issued by the Assembly, demanding that the Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission and his Commissioners appear before the House. They were expected to account for the 2024 local government elections and disclose details of the funds expended without appropriation.

Speaking on behalf of the 27 lawmakers, Hon. Isaiah Opuende, who represents Akuku-Toru Constituency 2, criticized the Governor for allegedly inviting them through social media.

Mocking the Governor’s approach, Opuende said: “It is time for us to determine our ‘dey.’ When your ‘dey’ started, our principal said the time for details of your ‘dey’ would come. Now, your ‘dey’ has come.”

“Dey your dey, make we dey our dey. How can you send a letter, post it on social media, and expect us to honor it? We are not kids. The Governor should write to the Assembly properly. That’s all. Thank you.”