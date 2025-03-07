Challenges are price of leadership, says APC South-South organizing secretary in support of Akpabio

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – The South-South Zonal Organizing Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Blessing Agbomhere, has stated that the challenges faced by Senate President Godswill Akpabio are the inevitable price of leadership.

In a statement personally signed in Abuja on Friday, Agbomhere described the former Akwa Ibom State governor as a leader of impeccable character, a dedicated family man, and a passionate public servant. He warned that any further attempts by “unscrupulous individuals or groups” to undermine Akpabio would be met with resistance from well-meaning Nigerians.

According to Agbomhere, attacking Nigeria’s third-highest-ranking official based on unsubstantiated allegations is unjust and reflects a troubling pattern where political opponents seek to bring down leaders in office.

Commending the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions for unanimously vindicating Akpabio, Agbomhere urged Nigerians to focus on more pressing national issues.

“President Bola Tinubu has just signed the N54.99 trillion 2025 Appropriation Bill into law. Rather than denigrating the National Assembly, Nigerians should demand coordinated legislative oversight to ensure the budget’s proper implementation,” he stated.

Addressing recent allegations against Akpabio, Agbomhere dismissed them as politically motivated, unrelated to genuine efforts for justice and inclusion.

“As we mark International Women’s Day, let it be clear that these baseless accusations have nothing to do with advocating for women’s rights but are simply a calculated attempt to remove Akpabio through the back door,” he said.

He further warned those seeking to destabilize the Senate President’s leadership, reminding them that “what goes around comes around.” At this critical moment in Nigeria’s history, he insisted, leaders need support rather than betrayal—especially from former allies.