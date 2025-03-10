CCYF urges FG to address Sowore’s remarks on Christian leaders

By Rita Okoye

The Concerned Christian Youth Forum (CCYF) has urged the Nigerian government to take action regarding recent comments made by activist Omoyele Sowore about Christian leaders.

The group expressed concern that such statements could fuel religious tensions and disrupt national harmony.

In a statement signed by its Convener, Adama Paul James, CCYF described Sowore’s remarks as disrespectful and misleading, arguing that they undermine the contributions of respected pastors and bishops who have played significant roles in shaping society.

CCYF emphasized that Christian leaders, including Bishop Francis Wale Oke, Pastor E.A. Adeboye, Bishop David Oyedepo, Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, Pastor D.K. Olukoya, Pastor Paul Enenche, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, and many others, are highly educated individuals with impressive academic and leadership records.

The group asserted that these pastors are not only spiritual mentors but also intellectual figures who have earned national and international recognition for their contributions to education, governance, and humanitarian efforts.

CCYF called on Sowore to refrain from making further statements that could be seen as an attack on Christian faith and leadership. The forum urged public figures to engage in constructive dialogue rather than inflammatory rhetoric that could lead to misunderstandings or conflict.

“We stand in solidarity with our Christian leaders and faith, and we will continue to defend their honor and integrity,” the statement read.

The group also called on the government to take necessary steps to prevent any escalation of religious tensions while ensuring freedom of expression is exercised responsibly.