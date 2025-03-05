Catholic Church kicks as kidnappers abduct priest, seminarian in Edo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY— THE Edo State Police Command, yesterday, confirmed the kidnapping of a Catholic priest identified as Rev. Father Philip Ekeli and a seminarian, Peter Andrew, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Ivukwa, Etsako East Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Moses Yamu, said the incident took place on March 3, at about 11:30 pm and that the police initiated a rescue operation with the vigilantes in the area, including hunters who rushed to the scene.

According to him, in the process, one of the suspected kidnappers was killed while four suspects were arrested but other fleeing kidnappers escaped with their victims while the body of the dead kidnapper was deposited at the General Hospital, Agenebode.

The police statement said: “Two pairs of rubber shoes, one button Tecno phone with two sim cards, one power bank, one dagger jacket, a bag containing biscuits and Nescafè beverage, the sum of N168, 850 were recovered in his possession.”

He said the Commissioner of Police, Betty Otimeyin, has detailed additional teams of the anti-kidnapping unit to join forces with Police Mobile Force personnel alongside their military counterparts in that area, to ensure the unconditional release of the victims and apprehend their abductors.

Reacting, the Catholic Diocese of Auchi, expressed worry over the incessant kidnap of catholic priests in Edo North Senatorial District where the diocese superintends.

A release by its Director of Communication, Rev. Fr. Peter Egielewa announcing the kidnap of the priest, said: “The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Auchi, Most Rev. Dr. Gabriel Dunia expresses sadness at the frequency at which priests in his Diocese are attacked and kidnapped and that the once peaceful Edo North of the state, which houses the Diocese of Auchi, has become a field of the absurd where kidnappers come in at will and at regular intervals and kidnap people for ransom.

“It has become a business centre for kidnappers, calling on the government to address these persistent security challenges in Edo North and other parts of Edo State.

“The Catholic Diocese of Auchi requests all people of goodwill to join the faithful of the Diocese in prayers so that the abductors release Fr. Ekweli unharmed.”

On how the kidnapping was carried out, the statement read that “at about 9.30 pm on Monday 3rd of March 2025, the Priest’s rectory and church of St Peter Catholic Church, Iviukhua-Agenebode, Etsako East LGA of Edo State, was violently attacked by gunmen. Doors and windows in both the rectory and church were pulled down accompanied by gunshots. The local vigilantes engaged the kidnappers in a gun duel. However, due to the superior weapons in possession of the kidnappers, the parish priest, Rev. Fr. Philip Ekweli was unfortunately taken away along with the major seminarian serving in the parish into the surrounding forests. At this time, no communication has been had with the abductors yet.”