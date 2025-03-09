Canada opens door to family reunion, to accept 10,000 parents visa applications

Canada has announced its plan to accept up to 10,000 complete visa applications for sponsorship under the Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP) in 2025.

This program allows Canadian citizens and permanent residents to sponsor their parents and grandparents for permanent residency.

To be eligible, sponsors must be at least 18 years old, meet the required income threshold, and sign an undertaking to support their parents or grandparents financially.

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) oversees the program, which provides an opportunity for family reunification.

Super Visa: an alternative for extended family visits



For those who want to reunite with their parents and grandparents for extended stays without permanent residency, the Super Visa remains an option.

The Super Visa allows multiple entries to Canada over a 10-year period, with each visit lasting up to five years. IRCC has recently made the Super Visa more accessible by revising health insurance requirements.

Super Visa applicants must apply from outside Canada and meet temporary residence requirements. They also need to provide proof of valid health insurance from an approved provider. If coverage expires before departure, visa holders may need to renew their insurance to maintain eligibility.

Canada Parents Visa: Processing Times and Provincial Variations



As of February 5, 2025, processing times for PGP applications are approximately 24 months for applicants outside Quebec. Due to Quebec’s family class admission targets, processing times for those settling in the province are estimated at 48 months.

Super Visa applicants must have private health coverage, as they are not eligible for provincial or territorial health care plans. Previously, proof of health insurance was only accepted from Canadian providers, but IRCC now permits applicants to purchase policies from international insurance companies.

For those planning shorter stays of six months or less, a visitor visa remains an alternative option.

Vanguard News