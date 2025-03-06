Canada announces 70,000 new job opportunities for youth in hospitality, marketing, construction

File

The Government of Canada is set to provide 70,000 job opportunities for young people this summer through the Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) program.

The initiative is aimed at equipping youth with valuable skills, hands-on experience, and career exploration opportunities while offering financial support for education and living expenses.

According to Canada Immigration Services, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Marci Ien, confirmed that 70,000 summer job placements will be available for young people between the ages of 15 and 30.

The program builds on last year’s success, where it exceeded expectations by creating 71,200 jobs, surpassing the initial target of 70,000.

Starting April 21, 2025, young job seekers can explore available positions through the Job Bank website and mobile app.

The program offers roles across diverse industries, including recreation, food services, marketing, tourism, housing construction, and environmental protection. These opportunities not only align with participants’ interests but also target industries experiencing labor shortages.

A key priority of the CSJ program is to support young people facing employment barriers.

The initiative is designed to provide equitable job access for indigenous youth, racialized youth, youth with disabilities, and those in rural or remote communities.

By focusing on these groups, the government aims to foster a more inclusive workforce and ensure equal opportunities for all.

Long-Term Impact on Youth Employment

The Canada Summer Jobs program is part of the broader Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS), which facilitates the transition of young people into the workforce.

According to an independent audit by the Office of the Auditor General of Canada, CSJ participants experience better long-term earnings compared to those who do not take part.

A 2024 survey revealed that 92% of respondents gained confidence in key employment skills, while 85% expressed optimism about their future career prospects.

Government Investment in Youth Employment

As outlined in Budget 2024, the Government of Canada has allocated $351.2 million for the YESS program in 2025–26. This includes $200.5 million specifically for CSJ, prioritizing job creation in critical sectors such as housing construction. An additional $150.7 million will fund job placements and employment services under the broader YESS initiative.

Minister Ien emphasized the significance of the program, stating, “A summer job is more than just a paycheque—it’s a chance for young people to gain experience, develop new skills, and explore career paths that interest them. Through Canada Summer Jobs, there are thousands of opportunities for youth to grow, contribute to their communities, and build a strong foundation for their future.”

