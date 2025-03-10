CAN chairmen affirm Hayab as leader in 19 Northern states, FCT

…urge Northern governors to prioritise education

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) from the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have reaffirmed their confidence in Rev. John Joseph Hayab as the duly elected Chairman of the region, dismissing claims by the former leadership that they remain in office.

At a press briefing in Abuja over the weekend, key stakeholders, including state CAN chairmen, leaders of the Youth and Women Wings (YOWICAN and WOWICAN), and senior church leaders, addressed recent controversies surrounding the association’s leadership transition.

Apostle (Barr.) Shina Ibiyemi, representing the Kwara State CAN Chairman; Rev. Fr. Maurice Koli Hassan, the CAN Chairman of Jigawa State; the Chairman of YOWICAN in the 19 Northern States and FCT; and Ambassador Elizabeth Azizi firmly endorsed Hayab’s leadership and condemned attempts to undermine the newly elected executives.

Ibiyemi stated that the state chairmen were determined to correct misinformation spread during their pilgrimage to the Holy Land.

“On 25th February 2025, we convened in Abuja to elect new leaders for our esteemed association, resulting in Reverend Joseph John Hayab being appointed as Chairman. While many of us were away on pilgrimage in Israel and Jordan, the former chairman of the 19 Northern States and some unidentified leaders claimed they are still in charge. However, the legitimate leaders elected by the states are here today, with the authority to determine their leadership.”

He described the former leadership’s actions as unconstitutional, accusing them of resorting to threats and intimidation to maintain control.

“The actions of the former leaders of CAN in the 19 Northern States and the FCT are scandalous. How can an executive that has illegitimately extended its tenure issue threats after being asked to step down by those who elected them?” he said.

Rev. Fr. Maurice Koli Hassan reiterated that the election was legitimate and that the new leadership had the full backing of stakeholders.

“We are here to reaffirm what we agreed upon on 25th February. Together with stakeholders from across the Northern States, we gathered to discuss how to move the North forward,” he said.

Evangelist Musa Misal, Chairman of YOWICAN in the 19 Northern States and FCT, noted that young Christian leaders also firmly supported the new leadership. He questioned why any responsible leader would support an expired tenure, warning that the example set by elders would affect the youth.

“Why should I not support the new leadership? I have been involved since the election in 2016, and I know what transpired. The tenure has expired, and I cannot support those who refuse to step down,” Evangelist Misal said.

Ambassador Elizabeth Azizi, Chairperson of WOWICAN, declared the women’s full backing for Hayab’s administration.

“We will demonstrate our unwavering support for our new leader and the leadership of the 19 Northern States and FCT, led by Reverend Hayab and his cabinet,” she added.

Rev. Hayab clarified that the election of the new leadership was conducted lawfully on 25th February 2025, with participation from recognised leaders across the Northern States and the FCT. While many were on pilgrimage to Israel, former officials made public claims that they were still in charge.

“The leaders from the 19 Northern States and Abuja convened on 25th February and elected new leaders that day. The following day, many travelled abroad for pilgrimage. Unfortunately, the former leaders have flooded the media with narratives suggesting there was a coup and that they were ousted,” Hayab said.

He emphasised that those challenging the transition had overstayed their tenure beyond the constitutionally stipulated period, using a distorted interpretation of CAN’s constitution to justify an illegal extension.

“The truth is, if those currently claiming leadership were genuinely trusted, I would step back. However, I have a mandate from these people, and I will uphold it. Some have misled others into thinking I was suspended; I was never suspended—I refused to partake in illegality.”

Beyond the leadership dispute, Hayab highlighted a pressing concern: the impact of political and religious tensions on education in Northern Nigeria. He warned that ongoing turmoil could affect students preparing for critical examinations.

“JAMB is just weeks away, BECE is imminent, and WAEC is approaching. How do we expect our children to sit for these exams amid such turmoil?” he asked.

He urged Northern governors to prioritise education and avoid decisions that could hinder students’ progress.

“We do not merely want to provide admissions; we want our children to be qualified for them. We urge our Northern governors to refrain from implementing decisions that would set back our progress and result in our children failing their exams.”

Hayab further stressed the importance of restoring order and credibility to CAN’s leadership, ensuring that the church remains a beacon of unity and development.

“The national leadership of CAN is responsible for guiding and teaching its members how to grow, reconcile, and learn through this process. The national leadership had been waiting to ascertain whether it was truly us who conducted the election. Today, they are back, and I believe this press conference will help discern where the truth lies,” he stated.