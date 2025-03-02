‘Buy land again,’ AY questions Nigerians’ cycle of selling lands to relocate, then repurchasing

Nigerian comedian and actor, Ayo Makun, widely known as AY, has shared his perspective on the trend of Nigerians relocating abroad in pursuit of better opportunities.

AY pointed out that many Nigerians sell their properties at home to move overseas, hoping for a more stable and prosperous life.

However, upon arrival, he noted, they often find themselves juggling multiple jobs to make ends meet while adjusting to the challenges of a new environment.

He then highlighted that many of these individuals eventually send money back to Nigeria to buy land—essentially repeating the same cycle.

Reflecting on this pattern, AY posed a question to his followers, seeking insight into what he described as a recurring experience for many Nigerians.

He wrote: “Nigerians abroad are working so hard doing multiple jobs to buy land back home, while Nigerians back home are selling their lands to relocate abroad so they can do 3 jobs to buy land again in Nigeria. Please explain to me what type of cycle is this?”

