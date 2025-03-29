Burna Boy teams up with French-Haitian star, Joe Dwet File for remix of  ‘4Kampe II’

By Benjamin Njoku

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has adopted another nickname “Jean Béna Dieudonné,” following his latest collaboration with French-Haitian singer, Joé Dwèt Filé.

Announcing his new nickname on his X handle yesterday, Burna Boy wrote, “My name is now Jean Béna Dieudonné.” He teamed up with Joé Dwèt Filé on the remix version of the Haitian singer’s viral smash, ‘4 Kampé,’ creating a once-in-a-lifetime musical fusion that transcends musical and cultural boundaries.

The song premiered yesterday via Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records.

With over 80million streams and 60million video views so far, “4 Kampé” has quickly proven one of the year’s biggest viral hits, solidifying Joé Dwèt Filé’s position as a leading force in Haitian music around the globe.

An infectious blend of kompa rhythms and contemporary sounds, the song’s impact has extended far beyond streaming platforms, inspiring numerous dance challenges and widespread engagement on social media, particularly on TikTok and Instagram.

Indeed, Madonna has also joined the trend, dancing to the irresistible melody and captivating rhythm on her own viral TikTok video.

“4 Kampé II” continues what is already looking like another landmark year for Burna Boy, bringing the world one step closer to the release of his hugely anticipated eighth studio album, No Sign of Weakness, arriving at last this summer. Burna Boy sang partly in French language in the song.

This is not the first time Burna Boy will be adopting nicknames. His other names include Odogwu, Big 7, and El Major.