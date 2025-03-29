Bumpa co-founder’s death thoroughly investigated, suspect granted bail – Police

By Henry Oduah

Lagos State Police Command has assured that it conducted a thorough investigation into the death of Adetunji Opayele, alias Teejay, the co-founder of a tech startup firm, Bumpa.

Mr Opayele, 31, was involved in an accident on March 4, 2025, while riding his power bike on his way from the gym along Ozumba Mbadiwe road in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The driver, Biola Adams-Odutayo, reportedly failed to yield the right of way while merging onto the expressway, striking Teejay and leaving him unconscious on the road.

Adams-Odutayo, said to be a healthcare professional, was alleged to have refused to help the injured because she did not want blood stains in her car.

Opayele was reportedly taken to a hospital but medical personnel there refused to attend to him.

He was eventually admitted to another hospital where he was declared dead after midnight.

Reacting to the concerns raised by members of the public, Lagos police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin wrote on X on Saturday that the incident was thoroughly probed and the suspect was arraigned in court and granted bail.

“We @LagosPoliceNG acknowledge public concerns regarding the tragic accident that claimed the life of Adetunji Opayele (Teejay) on March 4, 2025. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and all who have been affected by this loss,” said Hundeyin.

“We can confirm that following a thorough investigation, Abiola Odutayo ‘f’ was arraigned in Court 1, Tinubu on March 12, 2025, after she was discharged from hospital, for driving on a ‘public highway in a reckless and careless manner without due care and attention to other road users and caus[ing] the death of one Tunji Opayele ‘m’ aged 32 and thereby committed an offence…’

“The court granted her bail and adjourned the case till April 16, 2025.”

Hundeyin added that the Lagos State Police Command remained committed to transparency, fairness and justice.