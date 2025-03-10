Building collapses: Sanwo-Olu launches CAP regulatory framework to checkmate menace in Lagos

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu

…seeks stakeholders’ and public support

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has flagged off the Certified Accreditors’ Programme (CAP) with the aim to checkmate the menace of building collapses, prevent unnecessary loss of lives and property, as well as enhance the socio-economic well-being of residents.

Speaking at the launch on Monday, held in the Ikeja area of the state, Sanwo-Olu stated, “This launch marked a pivotal moment in our journey toward a safer and more prosperous Lagos State.

“As we officially launch the Certified Accreditors’ Program, I want to take this opportunity to reflect on the importance of this initiative not just for our built environment but for the socio-economic well-being of our great state.

“Building a safer, more organised, and sustainable Lagos is not just a responsibility; it is a commitment we owe to ourselves and future generations.”

He recalled the tragic events of November 2021 when the state recorded the heartbreaking collapse of a 21-storey building in Ikoyi. “This incident was a stark reminder of the challenges we face in ensuring safety within our rapidly growing urban landscape.

“It compelled us to take decisive action, leading to the establishment of a panel that investigated the causes of this tragedy and provided recommendations for reform.

“One of the most significant recommendations was the need for enhanced collaboration between the Lagos State Government and private sector professionals in the built environment.

“In response, we have developed the Certified Accreditors’ Programme through the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA. This initiative is not merely a regulatory measure; it is a transformative step toward fostering a safer, more compliant, and sustainable Lagos.”

Sanwo-Olu said that the implications of the CAP Program reach far beyond mere compliance with building regulations, saying, “By incorporating private sector expertise into our regulatory framework, we are taking significant strides towards realising a range of socio-economic benefits that will enhance the quality of life for all Lagos residents.”

The governor explained that the primary objective of the programme is to ensure the safety of buildings in the state. “By effectively reducing the risk of building collapses, we not only protect lives and property but also foster a sense of security that is vital for any thriving community.

“Safety is the foundation upon which we can build a prosperous society. Moreover, a robust regulatory framework plays a crucial role in attracting investments. When developers are assured that stringent safety measures are in place, their confidence in investing in our state increases significantly.

“This influx of investment will catalyse economic growth, create job opportunities, and ultimately improve living standards for our citizens.

“In addition to safety and investment, the programme will contribute to the enhancement of urban aesthetics. A well-planned and visually appealing city not only attracts tourism but also instills a sense of pride within the community, fostering a vibrant local economy.

“Finally, as one of Africa’s fastest-growing cities, Lagos faces immense pressure to rapidly develop its infrastructure. The CAP will promote sustainable development by ensuring that construction activities align with established safety standards.

“This commitment to sustainability safeguards our environment for future generations, ensuring that growth does not come at the expense of our planet.”

Sanwo-Olu, however, stressed that achieving the aims requires collective effort. “I urge all stakeholders—property developers, homeowners, architects, engineers, and citizens—to collaborate in upholding the highest standards of integrity and compliance.

“The success of this programme depends on your commitment to ensuring that construction activities align with safety regulations.

“I also encourage every member of the public to remain vigilant. Report any cases of substandard construction or unauthorised developments to the relevant authorities so that we can eliminate the risks associated with building collapses and unplanned developments from our city.”

The governor, therefore, charged all accredited firms to carry out their duties with integrity and professionalism. “You are now integral players in our mission to make Lagos State a model for sustainable urban development in Africa.”