Budget Presentation: Anxiety as Amaewhule’s ultimatum expires

By Daniel Abia

P/Harcourt – As the 48-hour ultimatum issued by the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, for Governor Siminalayi Fubara to present the 2025 budget expires today, tensions are rising between rival political factions.

Loyalists from both camps are talking tough, with some seeing the ultimatum as a trap for impeachment, while others insist that Fubara must comply in line with legal rulings.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, urged Governor Fubara to ignore the directive, calling it a ploy for impeachment.

“To me, he should ignore this group of funny urchins whose aim is very obvious and not worthy of serious attention. They lack the power to order an elected Governor around,” Eze stated.

He argued that even if the Appeal Court rules in favor of the defecting lawmakers, Fubara should avoid them, referring to the 27 lawmakers as a “leprous group”.

“If the Governor presents the budget, it should be on his own terms—not under the directive of those without authority.”

Eze further criticized the Supreme Court ruling, claiming it exposed the true enemies of Rivers State, who seek to control state resources.

Former Nigerian Ambassador to the Netherlands, Ambassador Oji Ngofa, echoed similar sentiments, saying the ultimatum was confrontational.

“The 48-hour ultimatum is not noble. It is combative and belligerent. Amaewhule and his 26 lawmakers are clearly not interested in peace.”

Ngofa vowed to defend Governor Fubara, questioning why the Assembly issued an ultimatum without officially notifying the Governor of their resumption.

“Even if the budget was to be presented, is 48 hours enough to make proper adjustments if necessary?” he asked.

While the APC National Vice Chairman (South-South), Chief Victor Giadom, declined to comment on the matter, he confirmed that the party was closely monitoring developments.

Similarly, APC Rivers State Publicity Secretary, Chief Chibike Ikenga, reminded that the budget presentation was not the Assembly’s decision but a Supreme Court directive.

“Obeying the Supreme Court decision is the proper thing for the Governor to do,” Ikenga stated.

However, acknowledging the tight deadline, he suggested that Governor Fubara could write to the Assembly requesting more time if he could not meet the deadline.

With tensions escalating, all eyes are on how Governor Fubara will navigate the political standoff, as the budget deadline looms.