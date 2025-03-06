Senate Committee wants Senator Natasha suspended for six months

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

By Bayo Wahab

The Senate Committee on Ethics on Thursday recommended suspending Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months over the controversy surrounding her sexual harassment allegation against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The committee also advised that the Kogi Central senator apologise to the Senate for “disrespecting the institution.” Additionally, it recommended the withdrawal of her salary and security details during the suspension period.

Earlier, Akpoti-Uduaghan resubmitted a sexual harassment petition against Akpabio during plenary, this time on behalf of her constituents, led by Zubairu Yakubu. After confirming there were no legal barriers, Akpabio directed her to formally lay the petition before the Senate at 12:38 PM.

The petition was then referred to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions, chaired by Senator Neda Imasuen (LP, Edo South), with a mandate to report back within four weeks.

This move follows a similar petition Akpoti-Uduaghan submitted the previous day, which sparked controversy.

Senate Chief Whip Mohammed Monguno (APC, Borno North) had raised a point of order, citing Senate Standing Order 40, arguing that the matter was sub judice due to an ongoing court case involving Akpoti-Uduaghan and Ekaette Akpabio, the Senate President’s wife.

He also contended that the petition should not be considered since Akpoti-Uduaghan had personally signed it.