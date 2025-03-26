Rivers’ sole administrator suspends SSG, other political appointees

Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd)

The Rivers State Government has announced the suspension of all political office holders, particularly those appointed by the suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Among those affected are the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the Chief of Staff, Commissioners, Chairmen and members of all boards, councils of agencies, commissions, institutions, and parastatals, as well as Special Advisers, Special Assistants, and Senior Special Assistants.

The government stated that this decision aligns with the powers vested in the Administrator of Rivers State, Vice-Admiral Ibok Ibas (retd), by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

A statement titled “The Rivers State Government Announces the Suspension of Political Office Holders and Appointees in Rivers State” was issued from the official government mailing box and signed by the Chief of Staff to the Administrator.

According to the statement, the suspension takes effect from Wednesday, March 26, 2025. Affected officials are directed to hand over to the Permanent Secretaries in their respective Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

“In cases where there is no Permanent Secretary, the most senior Director or Head of Administration shall assume responsibility,” the statement added.