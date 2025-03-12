Home » News » BREAKING: PDP NWC in crucial meeting
News

March 12, 2025

BREAKING: PDP NWC in crucial meeting

PDP

John Alechenu, ABUJA

The Amb Umar Damagum-led National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is currently engaged in a crucial meeting.

The gathering is the first after the Supreme Court threw out a motion for a stay of execution of a High Court judgement removing Senator Samuel Anyanwu from office as National Secretary replacing him with Hon. Sunday Udeh-Okoye.

Details later…

