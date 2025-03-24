Kogi Jailbreak: FG recaptures 5 fleeing inmates

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The Federal Government said it has recaptured five of 12 inmates who escaped from lawful custody during Monday’s jailbreak at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Koton Karfe, Kogi state.

Spokesman of the Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS, DCC Abubakar Umar in a statement said the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday 24th March 2024.

He said during the unfortunate incident, some inmates in a section of the facility manipulated the padlocks, leading to the escape of 12 inmates.

“Upon receiving reports of the attack, the Acting Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche MFR, mni, in collaboration with heads of sister security agencies including the SSA to the Governor of Kogi State immediately mobilized to the facility, and personnel were deployed to secure the facility, restore order, and initiate a manhunt for the escapees.

“As of this moment, 5 of the fleeing inmates have been recaptured, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining inmates and bring them to justice”, he stated.

According to him, the Acting Controller General of Corrections has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escapes.

“Additionally, a security audit is being conducted across all correctional facilities nationwide to prevent future occurrences.

“The Service urges members of the public to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies by providing any useful information that may assist in the recapture of those still at large. Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activities to the nearest security agency.

“The Service assures Nigerians that the safety of custodial centres remains a top priority, and measures are being reinforced to strengthen security across all facilities. The NCoS remains committed to ensuring that correctional facilities fulfil their mandate of safe custody, rehabilitation, and reintegration of inmates”, the service added.