Fubara orders fresh LG elections, directs Heads of Administration to take over

Siminalayi Fubara

By Nwafor Sunday

Port Harcourt –Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has announced that the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) will conduct fresh elections for local government councils following recent Supreme Court judgments on the state’s lingering political crisis.

In a statewide broadcast on Sunday, Governor Fubara stated that while his administration disagrees with the court rulings, it remains committed to upholding the rule of law. He assured that once the certified true copies of the judgments are obtained—expected by Friday, March 7, 2025—his government will study and implement them accordingly.

As an interim measure, Fubara ordered the Heads of Local Government Administration to immediately take over the governance of the 23 LGAs, pending fresh elections. He also directed the outgoing local government chairmen to hand over power by Monday, March 3, 2025.

“Given the outlawing of caretaker arrangements in the local government system, I hereby direct the Heads of Local Government Administration to immediately take over the administration of the 23 local government councils pending the conduct of fresh elections by RSIEC,” Fubara stated.

The governor urged residents to remain calm, assuring them that his administration is working to stabilize the situation and continue delivering on its responsibilities.

“Although our dear state seems to be back in trying times, I urge everyone to remain calm and peacefully go about their legitimate daily activities,” he said.

The announcement comes amid heightened political tensions in Rivers State, as various factions await the implementation of the Supreme Court’s verdicts and the scheduling of new local government elections.

Read Full Speech Of Fubara’s Broadcast Below:

STATEWIDE BROADCAST BY THE GOVERNOR OF RIVERS STATE, HIS EXCELLENCY, SIR SIMINALAYI FUBARA, GSSRS, ON SUNDAY, MARCH 2, 2025, ON THE RECENT JUDGMENTS OF THE SUPREME COURT.

1. My dear people of Rivers State, we are all aware of the recent Supreme Court judgments and pronouncements regarding aspects of the lingering political disputes in our dear State.

2. Although we disagree with the judgments, we are bound to obey the orders made therein as a law-abiding government.

3. Since inception, we have conducted the affairs of government within the framework of our Constitution, due process and the rule of law.

4. While we are not above mistakes because we are humans, we believe that we have not, as a government, done anything deliberately to trample on the rule of law or the hallowed principles of constitutional governance.

5. Accordingly, I have had a meeting with my team of lawyers, and they have assured me that the certified true copy of the judgments may be available to them by Friday, 7th March, 2025.

6. I assure you that upon the receipt of certified judgments, we shall study their ramifications and implement them without reservations to move the State forward.

7. Furthermore, given the outlawing of caretaker arrangements in the local government system, I hereby direct the Heads of Local Government Administration to immediately take over the administration of the 23 local government councils pending the conduct of fresh elections by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission.

8. I further direct the outgoing local government chairmen to formally hand over the levers of power to the Heads of Local Government Administration by Monday, 3rd March 2025.

9. Although our dear State seems to be back in trying times, I urge everyone to remain calm and peacefully go about with their legitimate daily activities as we continue to do everything in our power to advance our responsibilities to the citizens.

10. Thank you, and may God bless Rivers State.