Boko Haram raids two military formations in Borno

…Two Soldiers feared dead, others injured in landmine explosion

…Senator Ndume expresses concern

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Armed Boko Haram terrorists have raided the Wajirko army formation in Damboa Local Government Area and another formation in Wulgo village, Gamboru Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State, sources have confirmed.

Additionally, another source revealed that at least two soldiers were feared dead and others injured after the convoy of the newly deployed Brigade Commander of ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ in Damboa Local Government Area struck Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by suspected terrorists. The explosion occurred along the Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu road.

It was also learned that the new Brigade Commander (name withheld) was among those injured in the attack.

The incident comes at a time when the government and security agencies are working to reopen the 185km Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu road, which has remained unsafe for motorists and passengers for years.

Sources disclosed that the terrorists simultaneously ambushed the Wajirko and Wulgo army formations on Monday, dislodging troops. Unconfirmed reports suggest that some of the terrorists were killed during the encounter.

The Wulgo Army formation consists of combined troops from Nigeria and Cameroon, as the village shares an international border with Cameroon.

Reacting to the renewed Boko Haram attacks, particularly in Southern Borno, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) on Tuesday expressed shock over the persistent and increasing terrorist activities in his constituency.

He acknowledged the efforts of the military and security agencies but urged the federal government to take decisive action against insurgency by deploying sophisticated technology, including drones, to combat the terrorists.

Ndume, a former Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to Train, Equip, Arm, and Motivate (TEAM) the Nigerian military and security agencies to tackle terrorism, kidnapping, banditry, and other criminal activities plaguing the North East, North West, and the country at large.

He also raised concerns over renewed kidnappings along the Maiduguri-Damaturu-Buni Yadi-Biu road. He called for the immediate release of Professor Abubakar El-Jummah, the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology at the Nigerian Army University Biu (NAUB), and other individuals abducted along this once-safe but now dangerous route.

“It is terrible, the renewed Boko Haram attacks in Borno, especially in the Southern Borno Senatorial District,” Ndume stated.

“As I speak, many communities in Gwoza, Askira-Uba, Chibok, Damboa, Biu, Hawul, and other council areas have been experiencing attacks, destruction, and looting without adequate confrontation from our security forces.

“It is also unfortunate that these attacks are happening when Governor Babagana Zulum is making efforts to reopen the Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu road, which connects about five local government areas in my constituency to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

“With these renewed attacks, even the only alternative route, the Maiduguri-Damaturu-Buni Yadi-Biu road, is now unsafe. This means that for now, anyone traveling from Biu, Hawul, Shani, Bayo, Kwaya Kusar, and other local government areas to Maiduguri must go through Gombe State, making a journey that should take two hours last over twelve hours due to the closure and insecurity of other routes.

“Just yesterday, Boko Haram terrorists attacked an army formation in Wajirko. Another landmine explosion occurred along the same route, killing soldiers and injuring the Brigade Commander.

“While the military and security agencies are doing their best, the federal government must wake up and address the root causes of insurgency by deploying advanced technological warfare, including drones, to put an end to this madness.

“I urge the federal government, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership, to Train, Equip, Arm, and Motivate (TEAM) the Nigerian military and other security agencies to effectively tackle terrorism, kidnapping, banditry, and other criminal activities threatening national security.”

Efforts to obtain confirmation from the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Kenneth Daso, were unsuccessful at the time of reporting.