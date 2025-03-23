Blame me for my mistake, not my religion – Naira Marley

Nigerian singer Naira Marley has taken to social media to emphasise the value of forgiveness, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

In a post shared on X on Saturday, Naira Marley underscored Islam’s strong teachings on forgiveness, describing it as a “perfect religion.”

Acknowledging the fallibility of individuals, the singer noted that while Islam itself is “perfect and infallible,” its followers are bound to make mistakes.

Islam is perfect, Muslims are not. If I make mistake, blame me, but not my religion. — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) March 22, 2025

The ‘Ma fo’ crooner also urged people to differentiate their criticism of him from his religious beliefs.

