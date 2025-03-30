Black Sallah: Korope driver kills deaf pedestrian in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck on Eid-el-Fitr day, Sunday, when an unidentified hearing-impaired pedestrian was fatally hit in an auto crash along Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, inward Maryland, near Temac Filling Station.

The accident involved two Suzuki mini commercial buses, popularly called Korope, with registration numbers EPE 279 YJ and BDG 558 YG. The victim was reportedly waiting at a designated bus stop when one of the speeding vehicles lost control, crashed into a stationary Korope, and struck the pedestrian.

Officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) promptly arrived at the scene, securing the area while officers from the Area “F” Police Division took custody of the vehicles for further investigation. Meanwhile, personnel from the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) evacuated the victim’s remains to the General Hospital, Ikeja.

Reacting to the incident, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, extended condolences to the victim’s family and cautioned commercial drivers on the dangers of reckless driving. He emphasized the importance of vehicle maintenance, particularly braking systems, to prevent avoidable tragedies.

Giwa highlighted the role of the Intelligence Transport System (ITS) speed monitoring sites at Alapere, Ogudu Road, and Nitel, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, in curbing excessive speeding and improving traffic management.

“Ensuring road safety is a collective responsibility. Indiscriminate speeding and disregard for traffic regulations endanger lives. I urge all motorists to comply with traffic laws to prevent unnecessary loss of life,” Giwa stated.

He further encouraged the public to report traffic emergencies to LASTMA via its toll-free hotline: 080000527862.