Bishops, clerics to NASS: Enact legislation to regulate AI

National Assembly

….Task religious groups to learn about AI

By Adeola Badru

Nigeria Religious Coalition on Artificial Intelligence, including the Christian Council of Nigeria, the Institute of Church and Society, Ibadan, CCS-ICN, and Jama’atu Nasril Islam, JNI, has tasked the Federal Government to establish a comprehensive legal framework to regulate the integration of Artificial Intelligence, AI, into national life.

The coalition stated this during a press conference at the Institute of Church and Society in Samonda, Ibadan.

In an address titled ‘God in the Engine: Religion and Artificial Intelligence’, delivered by Bishop of the Diocese of Agodi Methodist Church, Rev. Oluwole Onaleke, he emphasised the urgent need for the National Assembly to enact legislation regulate AI operations.

He warned of consequences if such measures are not taken.

Highlighting the importance of religious wisdom, the coalition accused AI companies of attempting to redefine what it means to be human and of creating their own closed systems.

They vowed to oppose any developments that could diminish the role of God in human lives.

In address, Bishop Onaleke said: “Artificial Intelligence has the capacity to accelerate progress and provide solutions to contemporary challenges. It is clear that AI is now a permanent fixture in our world.

“However, it would be naive to believe that technological advancements do not impact humanity or that they do not foster a mindset where individuals act as if they are divine, often at the expense of their fellow humans.

“We should leverage AI tools to advance sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, and education. It is crucial to prohibit uncontrollable Artificial General Intelligence that could disempower human workers and undermine human relationships. We must guard against AI becoming an idol or leading believers astray through manipulation.”

In their remarks, Ven. Femi Taiwo, Chairman of the Institute of Church and Society; Very Rev. Kolade Fadahunsi; Rt. Rev. David Adekoya, Bishop of the Methodist Church in Elekuro, Ibadan, and Alhaja Airat Ogungbenro, Project Coordinator of the Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria, FOMWAN, recommended that religious organisations should find ways to engage with the government in developing policies that address the challenges AI poses to religious institutions and youths.