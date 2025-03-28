Bill to stop politicians above 60 from contesting presidential, gov poll scales 2nd reading in Reps

By Gift ChapiOdekina

ABUJA-The House of Representatives yesterday passed for second reading a bill seeking to stop anyone above 60 years from contesting election into the office of president and governor.

It was sponsored by Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere, a lawmaker from Imo State.

The bill stated: “A person shall be qualified for election to the office of the President if he has been educated up to at least university level and has earned a Bachelors degree in his chosen field of study.

“Section 131 of the principal Act is amended by inserting a paragraph as follows: That he is not more than sixty years (60) at the time of vying for the office of President.

“Section 177(d) of the principal Act is amended by altering the educational requirement that qualifies persons to be elected as governor as follows:

“A person shall be qualified for election to the office of the President if he has been educated up to at least university level and has earned a Bachelor’s degree in his chosen field of study. That he is not more than sixty years (60) at the time of vying for the office of governor.’’

The House also passed a second reading of several crucial bills, including constitutional amendment bills.

One of the bills passed for a second reading was the bill to provide statutory backing for the establishment of Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education in Imo State.

This bill, sponsored by speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abass and Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere aims to elevate the institution’s status, granting it federal recognition and support.

Another bill passed was that on the creation of an additional local government area in Imo State, which seeks to establish the Ideato West Local Government Area.

The bill, which also passed second reading, promised to further administrative and developmental progress in the state.

The House equally passed for second reading the bill for an Act to alter the constitution to provide for mandatory inclusion of youths and persons living with disabilities in political appointments.

This bill, also sponsored by Ugochinyere, seeks to promote inclusivity and representation in governance.

Additionally, the House passed a bill to move trade and commerce to the concurrent legislative list to enhance interstate commerce.

According to the legislation sponsored by Ikenga Ugochinyere, the bill will give both the federal and state governments the authority to regulate trade, boosting economic activity across states.

The House also considered a bill to review the requirements for qualification to contest for the offices of President, Vice President, Governor, and Deputy Governor.

This bill sponsored also by Ugochinyere, is to streamline the process for candidates aspiring to these high offices, ensuring better governance and leadership selection.