Bill on Indigenous Rights: A catalyst for ethnic tensions, conflicts, instability —TYF

By James Ogunnaike & Yinka Ajayi, Abeokuta

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, otherwise known as Think Yoruba First (TYF), has described the proposed Indigenous Bill before the House of Representatives as a catalyst for ethnic tensions, conflicts, and long-term instability.

The bill, sponsored by Hon. Kalu Okezie, seeks to grant indigenous rights to Nigerians who have either lived in a particular place for 10 years or have been married to an indigenous person for the same period.

It added that the forceful alteration of indigenous identity is a precursor to ethnic violence and civil unrest, especially in multi-ethnic and multi-cultural nations.

The group, in a statement jointly signed by Dr. Bukola Adeniji, Mr. Kayode ?l?k?, Dr. Mark Faleye, Engr. Kunle Faleti, and Mr. Bolarinwa Oladimeji, noted that if the bill is passed into law, it would erode the cultural and historical foundations of indigenous peoples across Nigeria.

It described the indigenous identity of Nigeria’s ethnic nationalities as a sacred heritage that must not be sacrificed on the altar of political expediency, stressing that if the bill is allowed to pass, it will set a dangerous precedent that could lead to an irreversible distortion of Nigeria’s ethnic foundations, resulting in deeper fragmentation and possible disintegration.

The statement, while citing countries like the United States and Native Americans, Australia and Aboriginals, Canada and First Nations, and New Zealand and Maori, maintained that they did not obtain their rights via residency or marriage.

It insisted that “no serious nation undermines the rights of its indigenous people by arbitrarily granting indigenous status to settlers. Around the world, indigenous identity is tied to ancestry, cultural heritage, and historical connection to the land—not just residency or marriage.”

It argued that “Rwanda (1994 Genocide)—the manipulation of ethnic identity led to mass violence between the Hutu and Tutsi populations, with devastating consequences.

The South Sudan conflict—decades of imposed ethnic integrations contributed to tensions that eventually led to South Sudan’s secession. Yugoslavia (Balkan Wars of the 1990s)—the forced blending of ethnic identities contributed to one of Europe’s most brutal conflicts in the 20th century.

“Nigeria itself has witnessed countless ethnic conflicts due to territorial and indigenous disputes. The crises in Jos, Southern Kaduna, Ife-Modakeke, and Aguleri-Umuleri and the clashes between herders and farmers across the Middle Belt all stem from disputes over land and identity. Legalizing the erasure of indigenous identity will exacerbate these conflicts, not resolve them.”

The group called on representatives from the Southwest, South-South, North Central, Northeast, and Northwest regions to oppose the bill in its entirety, stating, “The protection of indigenous rights is a fundamental responsibility that must not be compromised.

“Instead of seeking to alter indigenous identity, we call on the National Assembly to focus on demanding the ethno-linguistic restructuring of Nigeria for peace, as advocated by Chief Obafemi Awolowo. This is the only pathway to promote peaceful coexistence, economic empowerment, and equitable development for all Nigerians without tampering with the historical and cultural integrity of indigenous peoples.”