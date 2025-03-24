Bianca Ojukwu, sons absent as court refers property dispute to ADR

Bianca Ojukwu

By Henry Ojelu

Justice Adedayo Oyebanji of a Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS, has referred to Multudoor Court House, the suit filed by Ojukwu Transport Limited (OTL) over an alleged N12 million rent owed it by West African Offshore Limited for 13 years.

OTL, in the suit, claimed that West African Offshore Limited’s lease expired in 2012 and that the company has not paid rent to it since then.

At the resumed sitting of the court on March 10, Justice Oyebanji took all pending applications.

Justice Oyebanji however referred to the multi-door, the issue of West African Offshore Limited (Uche Obilor) whose lease expired in 2012 and had not paid OTL since then.

In the suit, Maple Petrochemicals (owned by Kwara Governor Abdurahman Abdurazak) which is also a party in the dispute, filed an application requesting the court to restrain OTL which had executed warrant on its 14 Probyn Road, Ikoyi property in 2022.

The warrant was executed on the property following a 2018 judgment delivered by the court.

Afamefuna and Nwachukwu Ojukwu through their best friend, Bianca Ojukwu, who had filed an application to withdraw an earlier one seeking to join were not in court neither were their lawyers.

However, OTL Director,

Dr P Ike Ojukwu, the company’s counsel, Ifeanyi Okumah and Massey Udegbe, OTL Estate agents were in court.

In another case where Bianca and sons had instituted Form 49 contempt proceedings against the Ojukwus/OTL and some tenants, the trial judge, Justice A. M Lawal, upon request by the plaintiffs’ lawyer, for more time to respond to some applications before the court, adjourned the matter till June 16.

The case, LD/1539/2012 in which judgment was delivered in 2022 had Bianca suing OTL on behalf of her sons who at the time were minors.

Ojukwu Transport Limited following judgment on 1 June 2018 in suit LD/794/2011 by Justice Adedayo Oyebanji executed warrant on its properties in Lagos including the five suits before Justice Lawal.