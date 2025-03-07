Best Online Casinos Australia | Top 5 Australian Casino Websites for Real Money – Voted ‘Best’ in 2025

Here, we will introduce you all to our directory of the best online casinos in Australia. The top five online casinos mentioned here are shortlisted by our online casino experts. They have considered over a hundred online casinos available in Australia to come up with these five casinos we have here.
JACKBIT, 7BitCasino, KatsuBet, Bets.io, and MIRAX are the five best online casinos on our list. The reasons for choosing these casinos are mentioned below. Let’s delve into the article to learn more about the best online casinos in Australia.
Top Five Best Online Casinos in Australia
|KatsuBet
|Weekly Cashback Offers
|➡️Play Now
|7Bit Casino
|Best Overall Fiat & Crypto Currency Casino
|➡️Play Now
|Bets.io
|Big Progressive Jackpots
|➡️Play Now
|MIRAX Casino
|Attractive Bonuses
|➡️Play Now
|Thunderpick
|Instant Rakeback
|➡️Play Now
Best New Online Casinos Australia Real Money
- Established In – 2020
- License – Curacao eGaming Commission.
- Owned and Operated By – Dama N.V. Casinos.
- Customer Service – Live chat facility, Email service.
🎲Game Library
You can play over 7,000 games in KatsuBet Casino. Below are different categories of games available in this casino.
✔️Game Categories
- Real money slots
- Online roulette
- Video poker
- Table games
- Real money casino
- Blackjack online
- Baccarat online
- Bonus buy
- Live casino games
- Instant wins
✔️Other Game Collections
- Fruits
- Diamonds
- High RTP games
- Wild West
- Aztec
- Monsters
- Classic
- 777
- Gods
- Pirates
- Oriental
- Egypt
✔️Game Providers
- Belatra
- Betsoft Gaming
- AvatarUX
- Bulletproof
- GameArt
- Gamevy
- Hotrise Games
- Reelplay
🎁Bonus Offers and Promotions
The welcome bonus offer available in KatsuBet is 5 BTC plus 200 free spins. This will be received in the first four deposits.
- 1st Deposit – 100% up to 1.5 BTC + 100 free spins.
- 2nd Deposit – 75% up to 1.25 BTC + 100 free spins.
- 3rd Deposit – 50% up to 1.25 BTC.
- 4th Deposit – 100% UP TO 1 BTC.
🎰 Unleash Your Luck at KatsuBet! Register & Play Now!
Other Bonus Offers and Promotions
- Birthday Bonus – A surprise gift on your birthday.
- Daily Cashback – Up to 5%, 7%, or 10%.
- Thursday Loot Boxes – Get 45, 85, or 100 free spins.
- Highroller Welcome Bonus – 50% of up to 0.029 BTC.
💸Banking Methods
VISA, Mastercard, Maestro, Purple Pay, Neosurf, ecoPayz, iDebit, Interac, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Tether, etc. are some of the banking methods available in KatsuBet.
The accepted currencies in this casino are BTC, EUR, USD, AUD, CAD, NZD, USDT, NOK, RUB, PLN, BRL, ETH, LTC, BCH, DOG, XRP, TRX, BNB, ADA, and NEO.
➡️Pros and Cons of The Casino
|Pros✔️
|Cons❌
|Accepts both crypto and fiat currencies.
|Some transaction methods have processing fees.
|Mobile-friendly casino.
- Established In – 2014.
- License – Curacao eGamign Commission.
- Owned and Operated By – Dama N.V. Casinos.
- Customer Service – Email service, Live chat facility.
🎲Game Library
Here, you will get more than 10,000 games in different genres. 100-plus game providers offer all the games in 7Bit Casino.
✔️Game Categories
- Slot games
- Bonus wagering
- Instant wins
- Table games
- Hot RTP
✔️Game Providers
- 1Spin4win
- Endorphina
- Mascot Gaming
- KA Gaming
- Nucleus Gaming
- Popiplay
- Booming Games
Other Collections
- Books
- Diamonds
- 777
- Fruit
- Fishing
- Penny slots
- Crash
- Virtual sports
- High risk
- Low risk
🎁Bonus Offers and Promotions
Here you will get the biggest crypto welcome bonus package. More details are given below;
- Welcome Bonus Package – 325% of up to 5.25 BTC plus 250 free spins.
- 1st Deposit – 100% up to 1.5 BTC + free spins.
- 2nd Deposit – 75% up to 1.25 BTC + 100 free spins.
- 3rd Deposit – 50% up to 1.5 BTC.
- 4th Deposit – 100% up to 1 BTC + 50 free spins.
⚡ Spin & Win Big at 7Bit Casino! Play & Earn Now!
Other Bonus Offers and Promotions
- Cashback Bonus.
- Weekly Cashback – Up to 20%.
- Telegram Bonuses.
- Telegram Offer – 50 free spins.
- Telegram Sunday Offer – 66 free spins.
- Telegram Friday Offer -111 free spins.
- Exclusive Bonuses.
- New Game Offer – 45 free spins.
- Reload Bonus Offers.
- Wednesday Offers – 35, 75, or 100 free spins.
- Monday Offer – 25% up to 5 mBTC plus 50 free spins.
💸Banking Methods
VISA, Mastercard, Neosufrf, Skrill, Interac, Neteller, Paysafe Card, Bank Transfer, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Binance, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, etc. are some of the available options to make your deposits and withdrawals in 7Bit Casino.
➡️Pros and Cons
|Pros✔️
|Cons❌
|More than a hundred game providers.
|No sportsbook is available.
|Easy navigation through the website.
- Established In – 2021.
- License – Curacao eGaming Commission.
- Owned and Operated By – Bets Entertainment N.V.
- Customer Service – Email service, Live chat facility.
🎲Game Library
Over 10,000 games from 100-plus software providers are waiting for you here in Bets.io Casino. All the games in this casino are available in different categories, which are given below;
✔️Game Categories
- Slot games
- Live casino games
- Table games
- Floral games
- Jackpot games
- Instant games
- Feature Buy
✔️Game Providers
- BGaming
- BetSoft
- Platipus
- 4ThePlayer.com
- AceRun
- Apparat
- TaDa Gaming
- Yggdrasil
- VTVBet
🎁Bonus Offers and Promotions
- Casino Welcome Bonus (First Deposit) – 100% up to 1 BTC + 100 free spins.
- Sports Welcome Bonus – 50% OnlyWin FreeBet up to 100 USDT and a 150% hunting bonus up to 1,000 USDT.
Other Bonus Offers and Promotions
- 2nd Deposit (Casino) – 75% up to 1,000 USDT + 75 free spins.
- 3rd Deposit (Casino) – 50% up to 500 USDT + 50 free spins.
- 2nd Deposit (Sports) – Freebet 33% up to 50 USDT.
- 3rd Deposit (Sports) – Freebet 20% up to 25 USDT.
- Crashio Game Release – 100% bonus up to 200 USDT.
- Exclusive Solana Bonus – 50% + 30 free spins up to 3 SOL.
💸Banking Methods
Some of the banking methods available in this casino are VISA, Mastercard, Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Tether, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ripple, etc. All these methods are safe and secure to use for players.
➡️Pros and Cons of The Casino
|Pros✔️
|Cons❌
|User-friendly interface.
|Some games are not available in some regions.
|The latest security features are available.
- Established In – 2022.
- License – Curacao eGaming Commission.
- Owned and Operated By – Hollycorn N.V. Casinos.
- Customer Service – Email service, Live chat facility.
🎲Game Library
The game library of MIRAX is filled with more than 7,000 exciting games, all offered by the best game providers available in the industry. Games are available in different categories, which are given below;
✔️Game Categories
- Slot games
- Instant wins
- Bonus wagering
- Jackpot games
- Bonus buy
- Megaways
- Live casino games
- Table games
✔️Slot Themes Available Here
- Animal
- Asia
- Aztec
- Bonus Buy
- Chinese Slots
- Cleopatra
- Retro
- Vikings
- 777
✔️Game Providers
- Orbital Games
- SmartSoft
- Betsoft Gaming
- Endorphina
- Bagbang Games
- Booming Games
- Mancala Gaming
- ReelPlay
🎁Bonus Offers and Promotions
MIRAX Casino offers a huge welcome bonus offer of 4000 USD / 5 BTC + 150 free spins.
- 1st Deposit -100% match bonus up to 400 USD + 100 free spins.
- 2nd Deposit – 75% match bonus up to 600 USD + 50 free spins.
- 3rd Deposit – 50% match bonus up to 1000 USD.
- 4th Deposit – 100% match bonus up to 2000 USD.
Other Bonus Offers and Promotions
- Highroller Cashback – Up to 10%, 15%, or 20%.
- Wednesday Reload Bonus – Up to 35, 75, or 100 free spins.
- Thursday Lootbox Bonus – Get 100 free spins.
💸Banking Methods
VISA, Mastercard, Interac, Neteller, Skrill, Piastrix, EcoPayz, eMerchantPay, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether, Ripple, Tron, Mifinity, Neosurf, etc. are some of the transaction methods available.
➡️Pros and Cons of The Casino
|Pros✔️
|Cons❌
|Generous welcome bonus offer.
|Sportsbook is not available.
|Finest website design.
- Established In – 2017
- License – Curacao eGaming Commission
- Owned and Operated By – Paloma Media B.V.
- Customer Service – Live chat, Email support
🎲 Game Library
Thunderpick Casino offers a vast selection of casino games, featuring thousands of titles across multiple categories. The game selection includes:
✔️ Game Categories
- Video Slots
- Popular Slots
- Jackpot Games
- Megaways
- Classic Slots
- Video Poker
- Table Games
- Scratch Cards
✔️ Live Casino Games
- Game Shows
- Live Blackjack
- Live Roulette
- Live Baccarat
- Live Poker
- Sic Bo
- Live Dice
✔️ Sports Betting
Thunderpick is well known for its sportsbook, offering betting options on a variety of sports, including:
- Soccer
- Basketball
- Tennis
- Baseball
- Ice Hockey
- Handball
- Horse Racing
- Esports (CS:GO, Dota 2, League of Legends, Valorant, and more)
✔️ Sports Events
- Premier League
- NHL
- Ligue 1
- UEFA Champions League
- NBA
- UEFA Europa League
- Bundesliga
- Serie A
🎁 Bonus Offers and Promotions
- Casino Welcome Bonus – 100% deposit match up to $500 (wagering requirements apply)
- Sports Welcome Bonus – Exclusive no-risk bet bonus
- Other Bonus Offers and Promotions:
- VIP Rakeback Program – Instant Rakeback, no wagering requirements
- Social Media Bonus – Rewards for engaging on Thunderpick’s social media pages
- Esports Betting Promotions – Exclusive bonuses for esports bets
- Daily & Weekly Tournaments – Prize pools of up to $10,000
💸 Banking Methods
Thunderpick supports a range of cryptocurrencies for transactions, along with selected fiat payment options. The available methods include:
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Litecoin
- Dogecoin
- Ripple (XRP)
- Tether (USDT)
- Bitcoin Cash
- Binance Coin (BNB)
- Tron (TRX)
- Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Skrill, Neteller, Bank Transfer
➡️Pros and Cons of The Casino
|Pros✔️
|Cons❌
|Supports both traditional sports and esports bettingLarge selection of games, including a dedicated esports sectionCrypto-friendly with a wide range of supported coinsMobile-compatible platform for seamless gaming on iOS & Android
|Restricted in some countriesLimited fiat payment options
Final Words On Best Online Casinos Australia
If you are new to the online gambling world, you can choose any of the above-mentioned casinos to start your journey. There is nothing to think twice about those casinos because our gambling experts have already completed a thorough study on each of them and have shortlisted them from more than a hundred casinos.
To start your gambling journey don’t forget to read the terms and conditions of the casinos before joining.
Important: The websites featured in this guide are designed for English-speaking players worldwide. Always verify your local gambling laws before participating, as online gambling regulations vary by region.
References:
https://www.aihw.gov.au/reports/australias-welfare/gambling
https://www.qgso.qld.gov.au/statistics/theme/society/gambling/australian-gambling-statistics
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.