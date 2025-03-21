Best of Nigeria music, culture, automobiles, await guests at Charterhouse open day — Coscharis Motors

By Theodore Opara

Coscharis Motors is set to partner the prestigious and renowned Charterhouse Lagos on the forthcoming Open day event on March 22, 2025 at the school premises. The partnership is intended to jointly serenade their exclusive clients with the best of Nigerian music, culture and automobile movement.



Coscharis Motors is renowned for its exclusive top tier British brands including the JLR house of brands (Range Rover, Discovery & Defender) and a recently acquired INEOS automobile brand. All of these brands will be on parade as guards of honour for guests.

“Given the exclusivity of these brands and the luxury discerning clients, we are always careful with our positioning and affinity alignments” said Ufuoma Umukoro, JLR Sales & Aftersales Director, Coscharis Motors.

“Charterhouse Lagos shares that clientele base that perfectly fits the stratum especially with a history of 400 years”. This shared passion of satisfying our most discerning clients makes it the perfect partnership.”



Further commenting on this partnership, he enthused: “we are excited for this partnership especially because of the opportunity it offers us to jointly delight our clients. Consequently, in line with our ‘value for money’ commitment, prospective and actual clients attending this event will be serenaded with special luxury bundles ranging from extended warranty, favourable pricing and an exclusive 2 nights ticket to a 5 star hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.”



According to Mark Healy, Head of Secondary School, Charterhouse Lagos “We are thrilled to partner with Coscharis Motors for our Open Day event. This partnership reflects our commitment to offering exceptional experiences to our families.

“With Coscharis’ distinguished British heritage aligning seamlessly with our own, this collaboration provides a unique opportunity to celebrate excellence, innovation, and shared values. We look forward to welcoming our guests to an extraordinary day of discovery and delight.”



The Open Day promises to be an exceptional event, offering guests an immersive experience that combines world-class education with the finest in British luxury and innovation.