Best Crypto Casinos 2025 | Top 5+ Bitcoin Casino Online Sites – Reviews & Ratings

Online gambling enthusiasts are now looking for the best crypto casinos to gamble. That’s mainly because of the 24/7 available payment options. In this article, you will be introduced to the best crypto casinos available in the industry according to our gambling experts.

The casinos we are going to talk about are JACKBIT, 7Bit Casino, KatsuBet, Bet.io, and MIRAX. Read along to find out more about the best crypto casinos.

5 Best Online Casino Sites That Accept Crypto

CASINOS BEST FEATURES BONUSES JACKBIT Best Overall 30% Rakeback Bonus + No Wagering 100 Free Spins 7Bit Casino 5.25 BTC Welcome Package Welcome Pack of 325% up to 5.25 BTC + 250 Free Spins KatsuBet Best for Jackpots Welcome Bonus 325% + 200 Free Spins Up to 5 BTC or $6000 on 4 deposits Bets.io Highest Payout Games Welcome Package of 100% up to 1 BTC + 100 Free Spins MIRAX Casino #1 for Beginners Welcome Package 325% up to 5 BTC + 150 Free Spins

Our top-rated crypto casinos deliver lightning-fast payouts, rewarding bonuses, massive game collections, and an unbeatable gaming experience.

We have personally tested and reviewed each site on the list, you can read our in depth reviews below.

Established In – 2022.

License – Curacao eGaming Commission, Anjouan Gambling Authority.

Owned and Operated by – Ryker B.B.

Customer Service – Email service, Live chat facility.

JACKBIT Casino offers its players an interesting game library that includes more than 7,000 games in different categories. Many popular slot games, table games, live casino games, poker, etc. are available here.

The sportsbook of JACKBIT Casino offers popular sports like soccer, tennis, volleyball, basketball, cricket, ice hockey, cycling, etc., along with horse racing. You can also find some of the popular sports events such as UEFA Europa League, Serie A, NBA, NHL, Bundesliga, Premier League, etc.

🎖️Bonus Offers and Promotions

This casino provides a wager-free welcome bonus offer. 100 free spins will be given to players who register at the casino for the first time. The bonus promo code is ‘WELCOME’ and a minimum of 50 USD must be deposited to receive this bonus offer. You can redeem this offer on the game ‘BOOK OF DEAD’. The available sports welcome bonus offer in this casino is a 100% no-risk bonus.

Other Bonus Offers and Promotions

Rakeback VIP Club – Instant Rakeback, no wagering requirements, no maximum limits.

Bet Insurance – 10% cashback as a freebet.

Social Media Bonus – Follow the social media pages of JACKBIT and unlock extra rewards.

Tournaments. Daily Tournaments – 1000 free spins. Weekly Tournaments – $10,000.



💱Banking Methods

The banking methods available here are safe and secure to use for players. Other than crypto, this casino accepts fiat currencies as well. A total of 17 cryptocurrencies are accepted in this casino. The available transaction methods are given below;

Bitcoin, Litecoin, Tether, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, Tron, VISA, Mastercard, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Skrill, Neteller, Pix, Bank Transfer, etc. are some of the available banking methods.

➡️Pros and Cons of The Casino

Pros ✔️ Cons❌ The website is secured with the latest features. Traditional payment methods are limited. 24/7 live chat facility.

Established In – 2014.

License – Curacao eGaming Commission.

Owned and Operated by – Dama N.V. Casinos.

Customer Service – Email service, Live chat facility.

7Bit Casino offers its players more than 10,000 games in different genres. All the games available here are offered by more than 100 popular game providers. The website of 7Bit is secured with the latest SSL encryption.

Other than SSL encryption, this casino offers security features such as TLS encryption, modern firewall systems, blockchain securities, etc. You must be at least 18 years old to legally register under this casino. Just an email address is enough to complete your registration process in this casino.

🎖️Bonus Offers and Promotions

Here, you will get the biggest welcome bonus package of 325% of up to 5.25 BTC plus 250 free spins.

1st Deposit – 100% up to 1.5 BTC plus 100 free spins.

2nd Deposit – 75% up to 1.25 BTC plus 100 free spins.

3rd Deposit – 50% up to 1.5 BTC.

4th Deposit – 100% up to 1 BTC plus 50 free spins.

Other Bonus Offers and Promotions

Exclusive Bonuses. New Game Bonus – 45 free spins.

Cashback Bonuses. Weekly Cashback – Up to 20%.

Telegram Bonuses. Telegram Offer – 50 free spins. Telegram Friday Offer – 111 free spins. Telegram Sunday Offer – 66 free spins.

Reload Bonuses. BTC Exclusive Offer – 75 free spins. Monday Offer – 25% up to 5.5 mBTC plus 50 free spins. Wednesday Offers – Up to 35, 75, or 100 free spins. Friday Offer – 111 free spins. Weekend Offer – 99 free spins.



💱Banking Methods

VISA, Mastercard, Neosurf, Skrill, Interac, Neteller, Paysafe Card, and bank transfer are the available banking methods along with other popular transaction methods such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Binance, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, etc.

➡️Pros and Cons of The Casino

Pros ✔️ Cons❌ The website is secured with the latest SSL encryption. There is no sportsbook available here. Appreciable customer service.

Established In – 2020.

License – Curacao eGaming Commission.

Owned and Operated by – Dama N.V. Casinos.

Customer Service – Email service, Live chat facility.

KatsuBet is one of the most popular online crypto casinos available in the industry with amazing games and other attractive features. Over 7,000 games are available in different categories. Betsoft Gaming, Peter and Sons, Booming Games, Mancala Gaming, Nucleus Gaming, etc. are some of the popular game providers available in this casino. Multiple languages are supported in the website of KatsuBet.

🎖️Bonus Offers and Promotions

5BTC plus 200 free spins is the welcome bonus package available in this casino. This will be given in the first four deposits.

1st Deposit – 100% up to 1.5 BTC plus 100 free spins.

2nd Deposit – 75% up to 1.25 BTC plus 100 free spins.

3rd Deposit – 50% up to 1.25 BTC.

4th Deposit – 100% up to 1 BTC.

Other Bonus Offers and Promotions

Exclusive Bonuses. Highroller Welcome Bonus – 50% of up to 0.029 BTC. BTC Exclusive Bonus – 75 free spins on Snoop Dogg Dollars. New Game: All-Star Fruits – 45 free spins. Birthday Bonus – A special gift on your birthday.

Regular Bonuses. Monday Reload Bonus – 25% up to 0.0048 BTC plus 50 free spins. Wednesday Free Spins – 35, 75, or 100 free spins. Thursday Loot Boxes – 45, 85, or 100 free spins. Daily Cashback – 5%, 7%, or 10% cashback.



💱Banking Methods

The available banking methods in this casino are Bitcoin, Litecoin, Tether, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Interac, iDebit, ecoPayz, Neosurf, VISA, Mastercard, Maestro, Bank Transfer, etc.

BTC, EUR, USD, AUD, CAD, NZD, USDT, NOK, RUB, PLN, ETH, LTC, BCH, DOG, XRP, TRX, BNB, ADA, and NEO are the currencies accepted in this casino.

➡️Pros and Cons of The Casino

Pros ✔️ Cons❌ Crypto to fiat exchange is possible. Support is available only in English. 7,000+ games are available

Established In – 2021.

License – Curacao eGaming Commission.

Owned and Operated by – Dets Entertainment N.V.

Customer Service – Email service, Live chat facility.

Bets.io is one of the rarest casinos that accept more than 500 cryptocurrencies. Also, this casino offers 10,000+ games to players. Here, you will get exclusive Solana bonus offers as well. Bets.io offers a fantastic sportsbook that includes 40+ sports and you can make 63 event combo bets as well.

🎖️Bonus Offers and Promotions

Bets.io provides casino and sports welcome bonus offers to players. The casino welcome bonus offer (first deposit) is 100% up to 1 BTC plus 100 free spins. Coming to the sports welcome bonus, it is 50% OnlyWin Freebet up to 100 USDT and a 150% hunting bonus up to 1,000 USDT.

Other Bonus Offers and Promotions

2nd Deposit (Casino) – 75% up to 1,000 USDT + 75 free spins.

3rd Deposit (Casino) – 50% up to 500 USDT + 50 free spins.

2nd Deposit (Sports) – Freebet 33% up to 50 USDT.

3rd Deposit (Sports) – Freebet 20% up to 25 USDT.

Weekend Reload Bonus – 50% + 75 free spins up to 10,000 USDT.

Exclusive Solana Bonus – 50% + 30 free spins up to 3 SOL.

💱Banking Methods

The banking methods available here are Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether, VISA, Mastercard, Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay, etc. This casino accepts fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies.

➡️Pros and Cons of The Casino

Pros ✔️ Cons❌ Generous welcome bonus offers. Restricted in some countries. Reputable game providers.

Established In – 2022.

License – Curacao eGaming Commission.

Owned and Operated by – Holycorn N.V. Casinos.

Customer Service – Email service, Live chat facility.

Established in 2022, MIRAX is one of the youngest online crypto casinos available in the industry. With its genuine services, MIRAX became a trustworthy crypto casino among the online gamblers. Over 7,000 games are available in this casino to explore for the players.

🎖️Bonus Offers and Promotions

The welcome bonus offer available in this casino is 325% up to 5 BTC plus 150 free spins.

1st Deposit – 100% match bonus up to 400 USD plus 100 free spins.

2nd Deposit – 75% match bonus up to 600 USD plus 50 free spins.

3rd Deposit – 50% match bonus up to 1000 USD.

4th Deposit – 100% match bonus up to 2000 USD.

Other Bonus Offers and Promotions

BTC Exclusive Bonus – 75 free spins.

New Game Bonus – 45 free spins.

Weekend Free Spins – 33 free spins.

Wednesday Reload Bonus – 35, 75, or 100 free spins.

💱Banking Methods

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, USDT, Ripple, Binance, Tron, Cardano, VISA, Mastercard, Neosurf, Flexepin, Interac, Bank Transfer, etc. are some of the available transaction methods in this casino.

➡️Pros and Cons of The Casino

Pros ✔️ Cons❌ Over 7,000 games are available. Sportsbook is not available. Generous bonus offers.

Final Thoughts On Best Bitcoin Casinos Online

We hope this article will help you to choose one of the best online crypto casinos to gamble. The five casinos we have mentioned above are the best casinos according to our gambling experts. This means you can choose any one of them to start your gambling journey and we wish you all the best.