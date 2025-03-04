Berlin to suspend new aid to Rwanda over DR Congo conflict

Goma on March 1, 2025, after handing over the repatriated Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) soldiers to the Rwandan government. (Photo by Jospin Mwisha / AFP)

Germany said on Tuesday that it will suspend new aid to Rwanda over an offensive by the M23 group in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo that UN experts say is supported by Rwandan soldiers.

“Germany will further restrict bilateral cooperation with Rwanda,” the development ministry said in a statement.

“In particular, we will suspend new financial commitments (and) review existing development cooperation with the Rwandan government.”

The ministry said it “strongly condemns” the offensive, in particular the capture of the main cities of Goma and Bukavu, which it labelled “a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of” the DRC.

German development ministry aid to Rwanda averages around 50 million euros ($53 million) a year, in areas such as economic development, production of vaccines and climate protection.

The offensive by the M23 has drawn widespread international condemnation.

The German move comes after Britain recently suspended most direct bilateral aid to Rwanda and Canada imposed sanctions on the country over the conflict.

Rwanda was informed in advance about the German decision, the ministry said.

The Rwanda-backed M23 armed group has seized large swathes of the mineral-rich eastern DRC, in the face of limited resistance from Congolese forces.

It now controls large tracts of the troubled region and its rapid advance has sent thousands fleeing.