Benue youth burn LG secretariat, monarch’s palace, senator’s hotel, others over killings

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

There is pandemonium in Gwer West Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state as irate youths Tuesday morning burnt down the Local Government Council Secretariat in Naka and the Palace of the Chairman of Gwer West traditional council, HRH Daniel Abomtse, over the alleged murder of three members of the Civil Protection Guards by suspected armed herdsmen on Monday.

The angry mob also allegedly razed other properties in the town including the hotel belonging to the lawmaker representing Benue North West District in the Senate, Senator Titus Zam.

It was gathered that the angry youths took to the streets as early as 7am when the bodies of the three murdered local security personnel were brought to Naka for burial.

According to the source who spoke on condition of anonymity, “The youths were not only angered by the murder of the three local security personnel but by the fact that the government is not doing enough to check the unending incursions and killing in Gwer West LGA by armed herdsmen.

“What you see happening today is a revolt and demonstration of bottled up anger over the activities of armed herdsmen in Gwer West communities and the failure of the authorities to check the menace.”

Confirming the development, Chairman of Gwer West LGA, Victor Omirin, said the protest which was started by the youths in Naka was later hijacked by hoodlums, “and they burnt down the Local Government secretariat and the Ter Nagi’s palace.”

He explained that the crisis was triggered by “the murder of three members of Civil Protection Guards who were killed in Gyaluwa community by armed herdsmen, so when their bodies were brought to Naka, it sparked protest from the youths which was taken over by hoodlums.”

Special Adviser to the Governor on Internal Security, Joseph Har, who confirmed that the attacked community was the home of the Security Adiviser to the Governor (External) Col. Alex Ashungyu (retd) told our correspondent: “He called and told me that the secretariat was burnt. I was also told that after burning the secretariat, they proceeded towards Abomtse’s palace and Zam’s hotel but I have not heard the latest.”

Har, who could not confirm that the murdered trio were members of the Civil Protection Guards, said: “If they were farmers, hunters or local fighters, I do not know.”

Efforts to reach Col. Ashungyu were unsuccessful but the Chairman of the Gwer West Traditional Council and Ter Tyoshin, HRH Daniel Abomtse who said he travelled for medical check-up confirmed the razing of his palace and other valuable in his residence.

“I travelled for medical check-up only to hear that the boys this morning razed the Local Secretariat and my palace and other valuables including three vehicles and motorcycles that were within the premises of the palace were all burnt. But I am driving back to Naka as we speak.”

Confirming the development in a brief statement the Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent, CSP, Catherine Anene said: “Information has been received about an on going protest in Naka and the Commissioner of Police moved this morning to the area with other tactical teams. Further development will be communicated to you please.”