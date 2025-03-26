Bayern’s fullback Davies suffers ACL injury, ruled out for months

Bayern Munich’s Canadian defender #19 Alphonso Davies celebrates after scoring the equalising goal during the UEFA Champions League second-leg, knockout phase play-off match FC Bayern Munich vs Celtic on February 18, 2025 in Munich. (Photo by Alexandra BEIER / AFP)

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury that will rule him out of action for “several months,” the German club confirmed on Wednesday.

Alphonso Davies, who has made 31 appearances in all competitions for Bayern Munich this season, suffered the injury in his right knee and it would require a surgery.

The 24-year-old sustained the injury during Canada’s 2-1 Concacaf Nations League third-place play-off win over the United States on Sunday.

Similarly, Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano will also be sidelined for several weeks after picking up a knee problem on international duty with France.

“Unfortunately, during international breaks, there’s always the risk that players will return injured – this time it’s hit us particularly hard,” said Bayern sporting director Max Eberl.

“Our squad is strong and will compensate for these absences. We’ll now work even closer together. We have the quality to continue pursuing our big goals.”

Davies’ agent, Nedal Huoseh, claimed that the fullback was not initially set to start the match on Sunday due to a fitness issue stemming from the semifinals. However, he was named to the XI against the USMNT by Canada coach Jesse Marsch – and was injured early in the contest.

“I am very disappointed,” Huoseh said. “Alphonso was not 100 percent after the Mexico game and it was planned that he was not going to start against the USA. On Saturday night the expectation was he would not be in the XI. As a captain, I feel he was pressured to start the game by the coach. Alphonso is not the kind of guy to say no in those moments.

“He ended up playing and look what happened. Canada Soccer needs to do a better job managing these players, in my opinion. Alphonso is down and obviously really disappointed about this injury. Thankfully he is in wonderful hands with a world-class group at Bayern who will take great care of him. He is expected to have the surgery within the next 24 hours.”

Davies has made 226 appearances for Bayern since joining from Vancouver Whitecaps as a 17-year-old in 2018.

The Canadian signed a new five-year contract in February to end speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

Upamecano has made 147 Bayern appearances since moving from RB Leipzig for a reported 42.5m euros (£38m) in 2021.

Bayern Munich are six points clear at the top of Bundesliga with eight games remaining as they chase a record-extending 34th German title.