Battle for Uzodimma’s successor begins, as ex-Imo Deputy governor insists on Imo East

Gov Uzodimma

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri – Ahead of Imo 2027 governorship battle, the Ex-Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere on Wednesday insisted that it’s the turn of Imo East Senatorial district (Owerri zone) to produce the successor of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Madumere spoke to newsmen in Owerri, while reacting to the unending drama ahead of 2027 Imo governorship battle.

Some of his reasons were the issue of imbalance in power rotation in the state, which has favoured more the Imo North (Okigwe zone) and Imo West (Orlu zone).

Therefore to achieve an equity and fair play, the Ex-Deputy Governor, Reflected on the journey of the state created in 1976, according to him, “the former Deputy governor stressed that while Orlu zone has had the longest rule of over twenty years producing three governors – Chief Achike Udenwa (1999-2007); Senator Rochas Okorocha (2011-2019); and the incumbent Governor, Hope Uzodimma, Okigwe has had its turn twice in the persons of the now late Chief Sam Mbakwe and Chief Ikedi Ohakim, while Owerri zone had a short-lived opportunity under the late Chief Evan Enwerem and Emeka Ihedioha.

“For a state that prides itself on unity and brotherhood, this imbalance is so glaring, even to a blind man. A state that prides itself not just as the epitome but the epicentre of knowledge and justice in the Eastern heartland, it is not only sad but most unfortunate. It has become so exigent and necessary to change the narrative. We have to be part of history in making peace, justice, and equity to reign in our state.”

Madumere insisted that “the most expedient and auspicious time to correct this is the next governorship election stressing that it is the time for Orlu and Okigwe zones to extend the same support and trust that Owerri zone has always given to them, saying, “Owerri Zone Has Always Supported Others—Now We Ask for Your Support.”

The ex-deputy governor recalled that for “over the years, Ndi Owerre have been the pillar of support for our brothers from Orlu and Okigwe. We have stood by you in your times of need, voted for your leaders, and worked with you to build Imo State. We have never been selfish or sectional in our political choices because we believe in the unity of Imo State.”