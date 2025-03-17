Barcelona unhappy over March 27 date for postponed Osasuna game

Barcelona’s players celebrate winning the Spanish Super Cup final football match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the King Abdullah Sport City in Jeddah on January 12, 2025. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)

The Barcelona game against Osasuna postponed after a club doctor died unexpectedly before kick-off on March 8 has been rescheduled for March 27, the Spanish Football Association said on Monday, although the Catalan club is reportedly unhappy with the decision.

The club said at the time that Carles Minarro, the first-team doctor, “unexpectedly passed away” shortly before the home game against Osasuna.

According to local media, Barcelona are considering an appeal against the Thursday date which immediately follows the international break.

They are reportedly arguing that some of their players, such as Brazilian Raphinha and Uruguayan Ronald Araujo, are due to play with their national teams in South America two days earlier and will not have time to return to Barcelona.

Osasuna have a game at Athletic Bilbao scheduled for the next night.

Barcelona are top of La Liga, ahead of Real Madrid on goal difference and with a game in hand.

AFP