Barcelona thrash Wolfsburg to reach women’s Champions League semis

Barcelona’s Dutch forward #24 Esmee Brugts (2R) celebrates scoring her team’s third goal during the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final second-leg football match between FC Barcelona and VfL Wolfsburg at the Estadi Johan Cruyff in Barcelona, on March 27, 2025. (Photo by Manaure QUINTERO / AFP)

Women’s Champions League holders Barcelona mauled Wolfsburg 6-1 on Thursday to reach the semi-finals 10-2 on aggregate.

Pere Romeu’s side set a record by reaching a seventh consecutive final four at the tournament, where they will face either Chelsea or Manchester City.

Barcelona, who have won three of the last four editions of the tournament, crushed the German side at the Johan Cruyff stadium.

Romeu’s team bounced back strongly from a first ever Clasico defeat by Real Madrid in Liga F on Sunday to dismantle their 2023 final opponents.

Salma Paralluelo sent the hosts ahead after two-time Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati found her on the left in an ocean of space.

The Spanish winger picked her spot and zipped a low accurate strike in at the far post.

Barcelona were constantly threatening from that side and Esmee Brugts, playing out of position at left-back, hit the crossbar with a deflected effort.

Dutch midfielder Brugts cut the ball back for Paralluelo to finish with aplomb for Barca’s second, before smashing home the third herself from outside the box.

Substitute Claudia Pina continued the rout after the hour mark as she beat Anneke Borbe too easily at her near post.

Lineth Beerensteyn pulled one back for the visitors after Barca stopper Cata Coll was lured out of her goal but could not clear the ball effectively.

Pina scored a fine second with a free-kick which flew in off the post, with Mapi Leon following suit from even longer range to wrap up Barcelona’s rout in stoppage time.