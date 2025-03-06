Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen announces end of 7-yr marriage to wife

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen is going through a personal setback as he and his wife, Daniela Jehle, have officially ended their marriage.

The couple, who have been together for seven years and share two children, announced their separation in a heartfelt statement shared on social media.



On Thursday, March 6, Ter Stegen took to her Instagram stories to confirm the split, stating that the decision was reached after much reflection.

“Hello all, After careful consideration, Dani and I have decided to go our separate ways. This decision was not an easy one, as you can imagine, but we both believe it is the best step for us. Our joint focus is on doing what is best for our children, ensuring they continue to have a loving and stable environment. We remain committed to working together as parents and treating each other with respect and appreciation as we always have.”

The 35-year-old mother of two further requested privacy during this challenging period, adding, “During this personal time, we kindly ask for your understanding and for respecting our privacy – especially that of our children. Thank you. With appreciation, Dani & Marc.”

Shortly after, Ter Stegen, 32, shared the same statement on his verified Instagram page, confirming their separation.

The news has left fans shocked, especially as it comes just a year after the couple welcomed their second child.

Ter Stegen and Daniela tied the knot in a private ceremony in Sitges, near Barcelona, in 2017, and their relationship had always appeared solid.

The separation adds to what has already been a challenging period for Ter Stegen.

The German international has been sidelined since September due to a ruptured patella tendon, an injury that required surgery and has kept him out of action for most of the season.

Despite the difficulties, the Barcelona captain remains hopeful about returning to the pitch. When asked about a possible comeback before the end of the season, he responded, “We’ll see… I’m working on it.”

Vanguard News