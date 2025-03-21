Barca to stay at Olympic stadium as Camp Nou work continues

Barcelona will play the rest of their home matches this season at the Olympic stadium while work continues on their Camp Nou rebuild, the club told AFP Thursday.

The La Liga leaders had hoped to return to their stadium before the end of the season, after already pushing back plans to play in the Camp Nou before the end of 2024.

Barcelona told club members Thursday that they could buy tickets for the remaining matches in La Liga and the Champions League at their temporary Olympic stadium home, where the Catalans have played since the 2023-24 season.

The Camp Nou is expected to have a capacity of over 60,000 when it is first reopened, which is now due to be next season.

Work is expected to finish in the summer of 2026, with the expanded stadium having space for 105,000 fans.

The Camp Nou rebuild began in June 2023 but was slowed by permit complications and complaints over working conditions among other factors.