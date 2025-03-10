Ban on public preaching: IPOB’s lawyer disagrees with Anambra governor

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri – The legal counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has strongly opposed the Anambra State Government’s decision to ban public preaching and impose a ₦500,000 fine on defaulters.

Speaking to journalists in Owerri on Monday, Ejiofor described the ban as a violation of Section 38(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended, 2023), which guarantees freedom of religion and worship.

“The recent ban on public preaching in Anambra State, coupled with a hefty fine of ₦500,000 for defaulters, is an alarming overreach that raises serious concerns about religious freedom,” Ejiofor stated.

Quoting the 1999 Constitution, he emphasized that every individual has the right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion, including the right to propagate their faith publicly.

He further cited the Supreme Court ruling in Lagos State Govt & Ors v. Abdulkareem & Ors (2022) LPELR-58517(SC), where the court reaffirmed the constitutional protection of religious expression, stating:

“Every person is entitled to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion, including the right to manifest and spread their faith through worship, teaching, and observance.”

Ejiofor argued that many residents might not fully grasp the implications of the ban, which effectively criminalizes all forms of public preaching, including crusades and outdoor religious activities. He criticized the lack of a clear legal basis for the restriction, questioning Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s justification for the ban on the grounds of noise pollution.

“Rather than an outright ban, the governor should have explored ways to regulate and moderate public preaching to address noise concerns,” he suggested.

He further criticized Soludo’s governance priorities, questioning how peaceful gospel preachers contribute to Anambra’s security challenges.

“Governor Soludo seems to be at his wit’s end in addressing the serious issues facing our state. How does the prevailing insecurity relate to peaceful evangelists spreading the gospel?”

Ejiofor urged Anambra to learn from neighboring states like Abia and Enugu, which have effectively governed without infringing on religious liberties.

“Anambra should take a cue from states that prioritize security and development without suppressing fundamental freedoms. The ban on public preaching is a dangerous precedent that must be revisited. True leadership is about building, not suppressing; about securing, not silencing.”

He called on the state government to reconsider the policy, ensuring that constitutional rights remain protected while addressing any concerns through proper regulations rather than an outright ban.