Ayra Starr, Mofe Damijo to join Idris Elba as cast of ‘Children of Blood and Bone’

The much-anticipated film adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling novel, Children of Blood and Bone, has revealed new additions to its already stellar cast.

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Ayra Starr and veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo are among the latest names confirmed for the production.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the fantasy epic features an ensemble cast led by Thuso Mbedu as Zélie, Tosin Cole as Tzain, Amandla Stenberg as Princess Amari, and Damson Idris as Prince Inan.

Other prominent stars set to appear in the film include Chiwetel Ejiofor, Regina King, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, and Lashana Lynch.

Set in the mythical kingdom of Orïsha, Children of Blood and Bone follows the journey of Zélie, a young warrior determined to restore magic to her people after a ruthless king’s oppression.

Filming is set to take place in South Africa, with the movie expected to hit theaters in early 2027.

Vanguard News