Aviation unions condemn customs officers’ assault on FAAN Security Director

FAAN

By Dickson Omobola

Unions in the air transport sector have condemned the attack on the Director of Aviation Security Services at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, MMA, by personnel of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS.

The unions, including the National Union of Air Transport Employees, NUATE, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, ATSSSAN, and the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals, ANAP, demanded that all the Custom officers involved in the assault be redeployed within 14 days.

The unions also called on government to immediately reduce the numbers of Custom officers operating in civil aviation as obtained globally.

The statement reads: “The attention of aviation unions in FAAN has been drawn to yet another assault on the personnel of the organization by the Nigeria custom services, NCS, this time a high-level officer The Director Aviation Security Services at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, MMA.

“We wish to make it clear the roles of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, in Managing Passenger and Cargo Terminal are clearly stated in the act establishing FAAN.

“The ugly incident that led to the attack on FAAN Director of Aviation Security Services is one too many among the so many assaults carried out by custom personnels on staff in the airports.

“Consequently, the unions hereby state as follows demand that government within 14 days redeploy the Area Controller Pilgrims and Cargo Terminal, PCT, and all the Custom officers involved in the assault on the Director of Aviation Security Services.

“Government should clearly define the duties and roles of the custom operation in a bonded warehouse in civil aviation. Government should immediately reduce the numbers of Custom officers operating in civil aviation as obtained globally

“FAAN management should immediately sign Memorandum of Understanding, MOU, with all paramilitary agencies in the airports, defining scope, roles and responsibilities.

“Finally, if the above-named demands are not met within 14 days the unions cannot guarantee industrial peace and harmony.”