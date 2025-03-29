Atiku, Obi condemn mob killing of hunters in Utomi, demand probe

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, have condemned the brutal killing of hunters in Utomi, Edo State. Both leaders called on relevant authorities to ensure transparent investigations and that the full weight of the law be brought to bear on those responsible for the act.

Recall that a mob in the Uromi area of Edo allegedly attacked and killed at least 16 hunters of northern extraction who were said to be travelling from Elele, Rivers State.

It was reported that a truck carrying 25 travellers was intercepted by a vigilante group in Uromi. Suspecting the travellers to be kidnappers, some members of the vigilante raised the alarm, which attracted a mob, which led to an attack resulting in the killings. Ten of the travellers were rescued, while two who were injured were taken to a hospital for treatment.

President Bola Tinubu has since ordered security agencies to investigate the incident and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

The Edo State Police Command has also announced the arrest of 14 suspects linked to the murder and the burning of the truck.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, in a reaction to the incident on his X handle, expressed sadness over the killings and called for a thorough and impartial investigation.

He wrote: “I am deeply saddened by reports of the tragic killing of some hunters in Edo State. My heartfelt condolences go out to their families and loved ones.”

Atiku condemned the act of jungle justice and stressed the need for the protection of innocent lives.

“This unfortunate incident demands a thorough, transparent, and impartial investigation to uncover the truth and ensure that those responsible are brought to book,” Atiku added.

He further urged the authorities to take decisive actions to prevent a recurrence of jungle justice, emphasising that justice must be visibly served to restore public confidence in the security institutions.

On his part, Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State, decried the increasing trend of mob killings, describing it as unacceptable in a civilised and lawful society.

“Such killings have become frequent in our society, and acts of violence like these are unacceptable in any civilised and lawful nation.”

He stressed that every Nigerian, regardless of ethnicity or region, has the right to move freely and safely without fear of attack.

“This tragic incident highlights the urgent need for improved security measures and public awareness to prevent similar occurrences in the future,” Obi said.

While acknowledging the importance of addressing security concerns, Obi cautioned against extrajudicial actions, stating that they undermine the rule of law and fuel the cycle of violence.

“I commend the government for condemning this incident and initiating an investigation,” he said. “Communities must collaborate with law enforcement agencies to ensure that justice is pursued through legal channels rather than through unlawful actions.”

Obi also extended his condolences to the victims’ families and called for collective efforts to build a peaceful and law-abiding society.