Atiku lied, Wike never sought to be running mate in 2023 – Lere Olayinka

Lere Olayinka

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Lere Olayinka has described as false, claims by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, that the committee set up by the People’s Democratic Party PDP to select its Vice Presidential candidate in the 2023 election rated the former Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, as its first choice.

Olayinka said his principal, Nyesom Wike also never sought to be Atiku’s running mate in the first place.

He said it was unfortunate that Atiku, could not respect the Holy Month of Ramadan and avoid telling lies, asking how a committee would present a person who had two votes as first choice against the person who had 13 votes.

Atiku had said; “In 2023, I told the party (PDP) to set up a committee to recommend three names. The committee ranked Okowa as the top choice, with Wike in second place and former Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel in third. So I picked number one.”

Reacting, the FCT Minister’s Spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday, that it became necessary to put the records straight, hence the need to debunk Atiku’s lies, insisting that “Wike never put himself forward to be Atiku’s running mate then, Atiku did by himself, and he (Wike) accepted his offer with conditions.”

Olayinka said it was a fact that in the committee report, Wike had 13 votes while Okowa had two.

He said; “the committee set up by the PDP picked Wike as Atiku’s running mate, but for reasons best known to him, he settled for Okowa, who had two votes from the committee members. That’s the truth Atiku should tell and stand with, not trying to colour his decision with falsehood.”

Olayinka, who noted that, for devout Muslims, the period of Ramadan is one of holiness, said “Al-Bukhaari (1903, 6057) quoted Abu Hurayrah (may Allah be pleased with him) as saying that Holy Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) said: ‘Whoever does not give up false speech and acting upon it, and ignorance, Allah (Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala) has no need of him giving up his food and drink.’

“Unfortunately, Atiku chose to tell lies so brazenly during the holy month of Ramadan, obviously forgetting that Allah (SWT) does not hearken to the prayers of liars, probably the reason he (Atiku) has continually failed in his desperation to be president of Nigeria.”

Advising Atiku to always be honest to stand by his decisions, Olayinka said the FCT Minister was no longer interested in what happened and what did not happen concerning the 2023 presidential election.

“Like I said earlier, Wike has no regret for Atiku not picking him as his running mate and he also has no regret taking the position he took concerning the presidential election,” he said.