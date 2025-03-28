Atiku, Kwankwaso condemn killing of Northern travelers in Edo, demand justice

By Nwafor Sunday

Prominent political figures Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso have strongly condemned the killing of 16 Northern travelers in Uromi, Edo State, calling for a thorough investigation and swift justice.

The victims, mostly Hausa hunters, were reportedly traveling from Port Harcourt to Kano for Sallah celebrations when they were attacked by a mob and falsely accused of kidnapping.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who contested in the last general elections as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, expressed deep sorrow over the incident.

“I am deeply saddened by reports of the tragic killing of some hunters in Edo State. My heartfelt condolences go out to their families and loved ones,” Atiku stated on his Facebook account.

He called for a transparent and impartial investigation to ensure justice is served and prevent future occurrences of mob violence.

“The protection of innocent lives must remain paramount, and I urge the authorities to act swiftly and decisively to prevent a recurrence of jungle justice. Justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done to restore public confidence in our security institutions.”

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in the last general elections, also condemned the mob action.

In his Facebook post, he described the incident as barbaric and emphasized the right of all Nigerians to travel freely without fear of harassment or intimidation.

“I am concerned by the harrowing display of mob injustice on 16 travelers from Northern Nigeria in Edo State. This tragedy, which unfolded on March 27, 2025, in the Udune Efandion community of Uromi, is another sad reminder of the barbarity of jungle justice.”

He urged authorities to launch a full-scale investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“While praying for the repose of the victims, I extend my condolences to their families, the Kano State Government, and other affected states,” he added.

The condemnations from Atiku and Kwankwaso add to the growing demands for justice and accountability following the gruesome killings.

The Edo State Government and security agencies are expected to conduct investigations and prosecute those responsible to restore public confidence in law enforcement.