Atiku denies receiving funds from Sanwo-Olu during 2023 election

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has strongly denied allegations linking him to purported financial dealings involving Lagos State funds, describing the claims as a politically motivated smear campaign.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, the Atiku Media Office dismissed reports suggesting that Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu provided funds to Atiku during the 2023 presidential election.

The statement, titled: “Halt This Tinubu’s Voyage of Misadventure and Campaign of Calumny Against Atiku Abubakar”, described the allegations as “blatant lies” and “a contrived political propaganda” aimed at discrediting Atiku.

“The Waziri of Adamawa does not know Governor Sanwo-Olu and has never met him before. The idea that Atiku, who has no connection with Sanwo-Olu, would be involved in a financial transaction with him during the 2023 election is baseless and illogical,” the statement read.

Atiku’s camp alleged that the reports were part of a political plot to undermine both Governor Sanwo-Olu and opposition leaders, including Atiku himself.

The statement also challenged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which has been linked to an investigation into the claims, to make public its findings, stressing that the matter was being used as a political tool.

“Since the EFCC has been drawn into this controversy, we challenge the agency to disclose the outcome of its alleged investigation. The Nigerian public, including Atiku and Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, deserve transparency,” the statement added.

Atiku’s media team urged President Bola Tinubu’s camp to stop what it called a campaign of calumny, warning that such tactics would not deter the opposition from forging ahead with its political agenda.