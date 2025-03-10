Atedo Peterside condemns suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Atedo Peterside

The founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Atedo Peterside, has criticised the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central, calling it illegal and disrespectful to her constituents.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Peterside expressed concern over the Senate’s decision, stating that the leadership is aware that suspending her for six months is beyond their legal authority but proceeded regardless.

“The most disturbing aspect of the Nigeria Senate hullabaloo around @NatashaAkpoti is that the Senate Leadership must be aware that her suspension for 6 months is ultra vires and also disrespectful to her constituents in Kogi State, but they don’t care,” he wrote.

Recall that the Senate on March 6 suspended the Kogi senator for six months amid the sexual harassment allegation she made against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The suspension, reached during the plenary last Thursday, came after a recommendation from the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions.

As part of the suspension, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s salary and security details would be withdrawn, and she would be barred from accessing the National Assembly premises.

Her office would also be locked, and her legislative aides would not receive their salaries during this period. The Senate further ruled out reconsidering her suspension until the six-month term ends or she submits a formal apology.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension follows a heated confrontation in the Senate, where she protested the reassignment of her seat by Akpabio. She arrived at a plenary session to find her nameplate removed and her seat reassigned, which she argued was an attempt to silence her.