At 88: Let’s play our part to make Nigeria an enviable nation – Obasanjo tells Nigerians

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo

…says Africa must free itself from colonialism to be great

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday said that there is an obligation for all Nigerians, irrespective of their ethnic, religious and political affiliations to join hands together with patriotism to build Nigeria to an enviable status in the comity of nations.

The former President stated this in his remarks at his 88th birthday celebration, held at the Marque Hallelujah of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Two books authored by the former President “Lest We Forget: Slavery, Slave Trade, Emancipation and Reparation” and “Nigeria: Past and Future” were unveiled at the event.

The event held at the OOPL conference hall had in attendance Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Ogun Deputy Gov, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele, former governor of Jigawa, Sule Lamido, former governor of Ogun State, Sen Ibikunle Amosun, former governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti-Ahmed among other traditional rulers and Captains of Industry.

The former President reiterated the optimism that the country will attain an enviable status which all the citizens will be proud of during his lifetime irrespective of how bad the situation could be.

He said, “I am an incurable optimistic about Nigeria. Yes, the situation is bad, no doubt, but I believe in my lifetime, we will have the Nigeria that we will all be proud of”.

The former president said African countries cannot continue to operate under the shadow of colonialism, feeling less superior and achieve its full potentials or take its rightful position in world affairs, saying that the continent must release itself from every element of colonialism and slavery to achieve greatness.

Speaking about his new books, Obasanjo said “part of our problems in Africa is what I may call residues of slave trade, slavery and colonialism and until we can break ourselves completely away from it, we may not be able to make progress as we should do”.

“We have to shrug off residues of colonialism and slavery, we have to do this so as not be re-enslaved again after more than two centuries that we suffered the first one”.

Obasanjo said that as one of the commentators on the lecture delivered at the event observed, we must look at decolonisation of our names.

He said for instance “The AfDB President , Dr Akinwumi Adesina while rejoicing with me on this occasion want to continue to rename me Matthew”.

“I have no problem with his evangelical mission of who Matthew was as one of the disciples of our Lord Jesus Christ, but he was a tax collector”.

“Now, we have Peter who was a disciple even though he denied Jesus, but was forgiven and became the rock, we have John. I don’t fancy the name Matthew and I don’t know why my father didn’t name me Peter, John, Samuel, Joseph. I will rather keep my name as Olusegun Aremu Okikiola Obasanjo”.

The former President said that he remains an incurable optimist about Nigeria getting out of the woods as long as the leadership demonstrate strong will to remain selfless and be committed to building a virile nation.

Speaking on his second book, Nigeria Past and Future, the former President said “it is for us to see where we have all gone wrong without any exception as a group and then see if there is a way out, and if there is a way out, what is the way out and if we know the way out how do we get there and what should we do.

“For me, I am an incurable optimist about Nigeria. Yes the situation is bad no doubt but I believe that in my life time we will have Nigeria that we shall all be proud of.

“We must always bear in mind as Nigerians that there is duty and obligation and if we do it well we will have enviable Nigeria”.

Obasanjo while thanking those who graced the occasion however told them not to believe what some people are saying that he was older than 88.

“Don’t believe anyone saying I am older than 88, that I am 90, my mother said that I was born on Ifo Market day and I am Aremu and Kabiyesi the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo was born on Itoku Market day and he is Aremu and nobody will change that.

“So, every Itoku Market day is Oba Gbadebo’s birthday while every Ifo Market day is my own birthday. We’ll leave it at that”.

“I want to thank all those who have given the goodwill messages; I appreciate you all. May all of you who have reached the age of 80, attain 90 and 100. And I will celebrate that 90 and 100 with all of you”.

“Those of you who have not attain the age of 80 and have not been called octogenarians yet, you will by the grace of God attain 80, but let us bear in mind that as Nigerians, there is an obligation for us and if we do it well, we will have an enviable Nigeria in our lifetime”.

Speaking at the occasion, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, who was represented at the event by his Deputy, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele described Obasanjo as a global icon and pan-Africanist whose contribution across the continent remains invaluable.

Abiodun said that the state is always proud to have produced such a rare and selfless leader in Chief Obasanjo, praying the Almighty God to further preserve the former President to celebrate many more years to come.

In a lecture entitled “Echoes of the Past, Visions of the Future: Reflections on Slavery and Colonisation and Nigeria’s Journey Towards a Promising Future”, Professor Eghosa Osaghae emphasized the need for Nigeria to reimagine its history, culture, and identity, free from the lingering effects of colonialism.

Professor Osaghae who is the Director -General, Nigerian Institute for International Affairs, also highlighted the importance of promoting indigenous knowledge systems, languages, and cultural practices, and called for a new era of African-led development, driven by the continent’s own unique values, perspectives, and priorities.